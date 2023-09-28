Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos want William Saliba, club enter Nico Williams race, and more - September 28, 2023

Real Madrid secured a 2-0 La Liga win over Las Palmas at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday (September 27). Brahim Diaz and Joselu found the back of the net to help Carlo Ancelotti's side return to winning ways.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are planning a move for William Saliba in 2024. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants have entered the race to sign Nico Williams. On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from September 28, 2023.

Real Madrid want William Saliba

SalibaWilliam Saliba is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid are looking to bring William Saliba to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2024, according to Fichajes. The French defender has been a revelation at Arsenal and is a first-team regular under Mikel Arteta.

His assured performances have attracted attention from multiple clubs around the continent, including Los Blancos. The La Liga giants were interested in the 22-year-old this summer as well but he opted to sign a new deal at the Emirates.

Nevertheless, Real Madrid remain keen to secure his services, with Eder Militao currently injured. The Brazilian is ruled out for majority of the season after picking up an ACL injury. With David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger and Nacho Fernandez all on the wrong side of 30, the club's interest in Saliba is justified.

Los Blancos are even willing to offer €70m for the Frenchman, but prising him away from the Emirates will be tough. The player is an integral part of Arteta's plans and the north London side are under no pressure to let him go.

Los Blancos enter Nico Williams race

Real Madrid have entered the race to sign Nico Williams, according to SPORT. The Spanish forward's future is the talk of the town right now, as his contract with Athletic Bilbao expires at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old is yet to sign a new deal, although the two parties are locked in talks regarding an extension. Los Blancos are among the clubs attentive to the situation.

Williams has shown great promise in his career so far, attracting interest from the Santiago Bernabeu hierarchy. The La Liga giants want to lap him up on a Bosman move next summer.

Barcelona, Manchester United and Liverpool have their eyes on the 21-year-old as well. However, Bilbao are likely to tie him down to a new deal, in which case, any suitor might have to activate his €50m buyout clause next summer.

Xabi Alonso backed to succeed at Santiago Bernabeu

Acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano believes Xabi Alonso is ready to take charge at Real Madrid. The Spaniard is currently in charge of Bayer Leverkusen and is reportedly among the candidates shortlisted to replace Carlo Ancelotti.

The Italian manager's contract with Los Blancos expires next summer and he is likely to leave to take charge of the Brazil national team. In his column for Caught Offside, Romano heaped praise on Alonso and backed him to succeed at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"There’s been speculation that Xabi Alonso could be in line to take over at Real Madrid next season. We’ll have to wait and see what happens, but it would be an exciting move because he’s an excellent coach,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“I’d put him in the elite of new young managers alongside Roberto De Zerbi and few others. He’s done top work at Bayer Leverkusen – the players are so happy with his ideas and methods… he’d be an excellent choice for any club, and in my view he’s absolutely ready for a big job like Real Madrid.”

Alonso spent five seasons with the La Liga giants during his playing career.