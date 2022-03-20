Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos will not pay €150 million for Premier League star; Karim Benzema backed to win Ballon d'Or, and more - 20 March 2022

Real Madrid host Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday in La Liga. Manager Carlo Ancelotti’s wards are 15 points ahead of their bitter rivals in the league, having played one game more, while they are ten clear of second-placed Sevilla.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have no intention of paying €150 million for the services of West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice. Elsewhere, Blancos striker Karim Benzema has been tipped to win the 2022 Ballon d’Or award by a former coach.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 20th March 2022:

Real Madrid will not pay €150 million for Declan Rice

Declan Rice (left) is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are not ready to pay €150 million for the signature of Declan Rice, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. The English midfielder is tipped to leave West Ham United this summer. La Liga giants Madrid are among the clubs expected to fight for his services.

Rice has developed into one of the finest defensive midfielders in Europe after rising through the ranks at the Hammers. The 23-year-old is an omnipresent in their first XI and is in line to become the next club captain, making 37 appearances this season.

The Englishman has admirers at clubs across the country as well as abroad, with Los Blancos also keeping a close eye on him. A move this summer cannot be ruled out at the moment.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Declan Rice sported an iconic Real Madrid kit Declan Rice sported an iconic Real Madrid kit 🙌 https://t.co/q9L5nvY9e4

The Spanish giants are on the search for an able replacement for Casemiro, who has shown signs of decline this season. Real Madrid have their eyes on Rice, who has the quality to slip into the shoes of the Brazilian. However, the 23-year-old is tied to West Ham till 2024, and the Hammers are under no pressure to sell their prized asset.

The London side want €150 million to part ways with their star player, but their demands have put off Los Blancos. The La Liga giants are likely to move on to alternate targets now.

Karim Benzema backed to win Ballon d'Or award

Karim Benzema is enjoying a golden run this season.

Former Real Madrid assistant coach Aitor Karanka has backed Karim Benzema to win the Ballon d’Or award.

The Frenchman has been on fire this season, scoring 32 times in 34 games across competitions. His exploits have taken Los Blancos atop the league, while also helping them progress to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Speaking to The Mirror, Karanka said that the 30-year-old has done enough to win this year's Ballon d’Or.

“I think Karim definitely can win the Ballon d’Or because of what he has achieved and continues to achieve at Real Madrid. He has almost scored more goals than anyone else,” said Karanka.

He continued:

“Karim is a real character – he is a little bit shy, and sometimes you do not realise that he is there. He will be thinking of himself, but not in a selfish way, but in terms of how he can improve. He was criticised a lot when he was young that he did not score enough goals and he had a lot of pressure – plus he was playing alongside Cristiano."

Karanka added that Benzema has effectively replaced Ronaldo at the Santiago Bernabeu since the Portuguese's departure in 2018.

“The key moment for Karim was when Cristiano left. His body language can fool you when you do not know him, but I knew that he would replace Cristiano as the leader of that team. He has aged like a fine wine. His presence alone on the pitch is important for his teammates, and he can win any individual award."

Benzema has racked up 20 league goals for the fourth straight season after doing so only twice in nine campaigns with Ronaldo. The Frenchman has scored 119 of his 313 career strikes for Madrid in the last four seasons.

Luka Modric close to renewing terms with Los Blancos

Luka Modric will be at the Santiago Bernabeu next season.

Luka Modric is all set to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, according to The Hard Tackle via Telemadrid.

The Croatian midfielder’s current contract with Real Madrid expires at the end of the season. The 36-year-old continues to be a vital cog in Carlo Ancelotti’s team so Los Blancos are eager to tie him down to a new deal.

It now appears the La Liga giants’ wish has been granted. Modric has reportedly agreed to continue his association with the club. He will put pen to paper on a new one-year extension soon, having arrived at the club in 2012.

Modric has racked up almost 100 goal contributions (31 goals, 68 assists) in over 400 games across competitions for Madrid.

