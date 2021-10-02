Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos willing to include Spanish star in Erling Haaland offer, club losing patience over Belgian ace, and more - 2nd October 2021

Real Madrid endured their first defeat of the season against Sheriff in midweek, but all that will be a thing of the past when they travel to the RCDE Stadium on Sunday to face Espanyol. Los Blancos have been on an undefeated run in La Liga and Carlo Ancelotti will be looking to continue that form against Periquitos.

Real Madrid are ready to include a Spanish star in their offer for Erling Haaland. Los Blancos are running out of patience with a Belgian attacker.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from 2 October 2021.

Real Madrid willing to include Marco Asensio in Erling Haaland offer

Real Madrid are ready to include Marco Asensio in their offer for Erling Haaland, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. Los Blancos are among a host of clubs hoping to secure the services of the Norwegian next summer. Haaland is among the finest strikers in the world, but there's reportedly a clause in his contract which makes him available on a cut-price deal next summer.

Borussia Dortmund will be spoilt for choice if they intend to sell the player next summer, and Real Madrid are hoping to win the race by including Asensio in the deal. It is, however, unclear whether Dortmund with be enticed by such an offer.

The Spaniard has endured an injury-ravaged time at the Santiago Bernabeu and has also blown hot and cold this season. But there's no denying his qualities, and he's not short of suitors at the moment either.

Carlo Ancelotti remains an admirer of Asensio and even blocked a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. However, Los Blancos don't see him as part of their long-term plans and are willing to let him leave. The player also remains eager to resurrect his career with a fresh start away from Real Madrid.

Los Blancos losing patience with Eden Hazard

Real Madrid are losing their patience with Eden Hazard, according to Marca. Los Blancos have afforded enough time and chances to the Belgian, but he is yet to deliver the goods at the Santiago Bernabeu. Carlo Ancelotti thinks the world of him and is ready to help him regain his best form.

But despite his best efforts, Hazard looks a shadow of his former self. The Belgian has appeared seven times for Real Madrid this season but is yet to register a goal or an assist. Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo have begun delivering on their promises and time could be running out for Hazard.

Real Madrid interested in Uruguayan striker

Real Madrid are interested in Darwin Nunez, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. Los Blancos have been monitoring the 22-year-old since last November and are planning to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu soon. The Uruguayan striker has been very impressive since joining Benfica last summer.

Nunez has been in blistering form this season too, scoring six times in seven appearances so far. Real Madrid were particularly impressed with his role in Benfica's 3-0 demolition of Barcelona in midweek.

