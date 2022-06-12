Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos willing to offload Ferland Mendy this summer; Gareth Bale not joining Getafe, and more - June 11, 2022

Real Madrid are working to strengthen their squad this summer.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti oversaw a highly successful season at the Santiago Bernabeu after joining last summer, winning the La Liga and the UEFA Champions League. However, the Italian will be eager for improvements to his squad ahead of the new campaign.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are willing to offload Ferland Mendy this summer. Elsewhere, Gareth Bale has revealed that he is not joining Getafe.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on June 11, 2022:

Real Madrid willing to offload Ferland Mendy this summer

Ferland Mendy could be on his way out of the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Real Madrid are willing to offload Ferland Mendy this summer, according to Managing Madrid via AS.

The French left-back’s future at the Santiago Bernabeu is up in the air following the signing of Antonio Rudiger.

The German defender’s arrival could push David Alaba to the left-back slot, tempting the La Liga giants to move Mendy on.

However, Los Blancos are not in a hurry to push him out the door. Mendy’s presence will give Carlo Ancelotti more cover for the full-back position.

The Spanish giants would be willing to do business if they receive an offer of €50 million for the player.

Gareth Bale not joining Getafe

Gareth Bale is looking forward to playing in the 2022 World Cup.

Gareth Bale has revealed that he will not be joining Getafe this summer.

The Welsh winger will leave Real Madrid as a free agent at the end of the month. Although he has been recently offered to Getafe by his agent, the 32-year-old is yet to make a decision on his future.

Speaking recently, Bale admitted that his future will be influenced by the FIFA World Cup, as he wants to be in peak form for the tournament.

“The World Cup influences it. Any player will have one eye on the World Cup because it’s a major tournament that everyone wants to play in and test themselves. I want to be playing going into the World Cup to be as fit as I can. Once I play regular football my body will get more robust and better. It’s very difficult when you’re in and out of a team. I need to play games and I’ll be good to go” said Bale.

He continued:

“I’m obviously not doing football for the money. I want to be playing to get that fitness for the competition and to help the club I’m at. Whoever I go to it'll be a win-win because I'll be playing, hopefully playing well and getting myself ready for the World Cup.”

The Athletic UK @TheAthleticUK Gareth Bale plans to make a decision on his future after taking a holiday once the Nations League ends… but has said he will not sign for Getafe this summer. Gareth Bale plans to make a decision on his future after taking a holiday once the Nations League ends… but has said he will not sign for Getafe this summer. https://t.co/wivAQwrJna

Bale added that he has not yet decided on his next destination but confirmed that he is not joining Getafe.

“No. But I'm not going to Getafe that's for sure! I haven’t had any (talks) yet. I haven’t really thought too much about it because it’s only been five days since qualifying. I have a summer holiday and I’ll have time to speak to my wife, my family and my agent,” said Bale.

He added:

“Those conversations will happen after the internationals have finished and I will then decide where I want to be. Whether it will be six months, one year, two years, I have no idea. I’ll sit down and see what excites me the most and what I want to do.”

Toni Kroos opens up on his future

Toni Kroos wants to keep winning at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Toni Kroos believes it is important to want to win every game as a Real Madrid player.

The German midfielder has been an indispensable part of Los Blancos’ starting XI in recent years. He is fast approaching the twilight of his career but remains as important as ever for Carlo Ancelotti.

Speaking to Kicker, Kroos said that he would continue playing as long as he enjoys on the pitch.

“You can only be successful if you want to. If you no longer feel this will, then you can stop. I always want that feeling of winning every game. In every competition. That's the basic idea at Real Madrid. Less is not possible and will not be accepted. If at some point the fun stops, I stop immediately. That requires respect for Real Madrid,” said Kroos.

