Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos yet to initiate contact for Nice striker; Mariano Diaz has no plans to leave Santiago Bernabeu, and more - August 8, 2022

Real Madrid will face Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday in the UEFA Super Cup. Carlo Ancelotti's wards are expected to go all out to secure their first silverware of the new season.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are yet to initiate contact for Nice striker Amine Gouiri, according to the Ligue 1 club's president Jean-Pierre Rivere. Elsewhere, Mariano Diaz has no plans to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on August 8, 2022:

Real Madrid yet to initiate contact for Amine Gouiri, says Jean-Pierre Rivere

Amine Gouiri has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Jean-Pierre Rivere has revealed that Real Madrid are yet to initiate contact for Amine Gouiri. The French striker has caught the eye with a series of assured performances for Nice. Madrid have been linked with a move for the 22-year-old this summer.

Gouiri has evolved into one of the finest strikers in Ligue 1 since joining Nice in 2020. He has 28 goals from 84 appearances for Les Aiglons, emerging as a potential successor for Karim Benzema at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos are laying down succession plans for the 34-year-old, who's in the twilight of his career. Despite his recent good form, the club could let him go at the right price. Madrid have identified Gouiri as an option, as he has displayed all the attributes that could help him fill the shoes of his countryman.

However, speaking to Prime Video, Rivere said that the Spanish giants are yet to approach Nice with an offer for the 22-year-old.

"I heard these rumours, just like you did. But they did not come to our office. I had no contacts with Real Madrid for Gouiri," said Rivere.

As per SPORT, Nice want at least €40 million for their prized asset.

Mariano Diaz has no plans to leave Santiago Bernabeu this summer

Mariano Diaz will not leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Mariano Diaz is not looking to leave Real Madrid this summer, according to Marca. The 29-year-old is in the final year of his contract with the La Liga giants and is planning to leave the club as a free agent next summer. The player is not part of Ancelotti's plans for the upcoming season and is a peripheral figure at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Despite the departure of Luka Jovic and Borja Mayoral, Diaz is unlikely to secure game time. However, he remains unperturbed by the situation and wants to continue to warm the bench, possibly due to his €4.5 million salary. The player knows he won't be able to secure similar wages at another La Liga club and has little interest from outside Spain.

So he wants to enjoy the perks till his contract with Madrid remains. In the last four seasons, Diaz has played just 1,907 minutes out of a possible 18,810 possible, but he remains unperturbed by the situation.

Los Blancos planning Youssoufa Moukoko move in 2023

Real Madrid are planning a Bosman move for Youssoufa Moukoko next summer, according to Defensa Central via The Hard Tackle.

The German prodigy has gone from strength to strength with the Bundesliga youth side and broke into their first team last season. However, the 17-year-old is yet to cement a place in the starting XI, and his contract is set to run out next summer.

Los Blancos are monitoring the situation with interest. With Karim Benzema approaching the end of his illustrious career, the Spanish giants are looking to groom his potential successor. Moukoko could be a fabulous candidate for the job.

