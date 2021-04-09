Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Luka Jovic update, La Liga star wants summer exit and more — 9th April 2021

Real Madrid are preparing to host Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday in a game that could define the Los Blancos’ season. Zinedine Zidane’s men have one foot in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League, but are third in La Liga behind the Catalans and Atletico Madrid.

A win in the El Clasico would see Real Madrid leapfrog their bitter rivals and go level on points with Diego Simeone’s side before Atletico Madrid's game against Real Betis on Sunday. On that note, let us look at the top Real Madrid news on 9th April, 2021

Luka Jovic confirms Real Madrid return

Luka Jovic

Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic has confirmed that he will return to the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the current season. The Serbian joined Eintracht Frankfurt on loan in January and has managed three goals and one assist from 12 appearances so far.

Speaking to Bild, the Serbian revealed that he would return to Los Blancos in the summer.

“Everyone knows that I'm officially a Real Madrid player, I'll be back there at the end of the season,” said Jovic.

🗣️ On-loan Luka Jovic: "Everyone knows that I'm officially a Real Madrid player, I'll be back there at the end of the season. It's logical that I can't talk about my future for a few months." [@BILD] 🇷🇸 pic.twitter.com/Qf4DRiHx55 — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) April 9, 2021

Advertisement

Real Madrid targets wants summer exit

Pau Torres

Villareal defender Pau Torres has been on Real Madrid's radar for some time as uncertainties continue over the futures of Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos. The Spaniard is also being monitored by Manchester United, even though his €65m release clause was previously thought to be a deal breaker.

However, according to Football Espana via ESPN, Torres wants to leave Villareal this summer and is hoping that he will be allowed to leave for less than his release clause. The report also states that the Spaniard could be available for €50 or even less, which will be music to the ears of Real Madrid.

Advertisement

Manchester United and Real Madrid are among the clubs interested in signing Pau Torres, who is keen on a move to one of Europe's elite clubs. Torres has a release clause of around €65m but offers closer to €50m may be accepted. #MUFC [ESPN] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) April 9, 2021

Former Real Madrid midfielder predicts El Clasico outcome

Eden Hazard

Former Real Madrid midfielder Mutiu Adepoju believes form and player availability matter very little in El Clasico. Both Los Blancos and Barcelona arrive in the game on a good run of form. While Zinedine Zidane’s team is unbeaten in the last 12 games in all competitions, Barcelona have not lost in La Liga since mid-December.

Speaking to Goal, Adepoju claimed that both teams can win the tie this weekend.

“El Clasico is a big match that does not depend on form and the availability of one or two players, anything can happen in this type of game. It is a game of rivalry, it is going to be difficult but I think both teams have the chances of winning,” said Adepoju.

Real Madrid will be without Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane and Eden Hazard, but Adepoju believes the players available are capable of earning a positive result.

“Definitely they are going to be missed but nevertheless, I believe the players available are proven stars that are capable. It would have been better if they are available because they are key players in the team,” said Adepoju.