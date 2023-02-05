Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Manchester United eyeing Federico Valverde; Eden Hazard suffers fresh injury, and more - February 4, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing to face Mallorca at the Iberostar Stadium on Sunday (February 5) in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti’s team are second in the league, five points behind Barcelona after 19 games.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are interested in Federico Valverde. Elsewhere, Eden Hazard has suffered a fresh injury. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on February 4, 2023:

Manchester United eyeing Federico Valverde

Federico Valverde has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Manchester United are interested in Federico Valverde, according to Mundo Deportivo via Madrid Universal.

The Uruguayan international has been a revelation for Real Madrid in recent seasons and is one of Ancelotti’s most important players. The Red Devils have found great success after securing the services of Casemiro last summer.

The Premier League giants want to repeat the trick with Valverde this year. The Uruguayan has not been in his element since the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, but his stock remains high.

The 24-year-old has amassed eight goals and four assists from 30 games across competitions this season for the La Liga giants. Manchester United are reportedly willing to offer €80 million for Valverde at the end of the season.

However, the amount is unlikely to convince Real Madrid to part ways with their prized asset. The 24-year-old is under contract with Los Blancos till 2027 and has a whopping €1 billion release clause. With Luka Modric and Toni Kroos staring at an uncertain future, a departure for Valverde might be out of the question.

Eden Hazard suffers fresh injury with Real Madrid

Eden Hazard has suffered a fresh setback at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Eden Hazard’s misfortunes at Real Madrid seem to have no end. The La Liga giants have now announced that the Belgian has been diagnosed with patellar tendinosis in his left knee.

The 32-year-old has been a disappointment since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2019. Hazard has failed to get a regular run in Ancelotti’s team even when he was fit this season. The latest injury could be the final nail in the coffin of his Los Blancos career.

In am official statement, as cited by Marca, the Spanish giants have announced that the player will be under observation at the moment.

“After the tests carried out today on Eden Hazard by Real Madrid medical services, he has been diagnosed with patellar tendinosis in his left knee and is under observation,” said Real Madrid.

Hazard has appeared seven times across competitions for the club this season, scoring one goal and setting up another.

Carlo Ancelotti not prioritising Club World Cup

Carlo Ancelotti is not planning for the Club World Cup yet. Real Madrid face Mallorca in the league before leaving for the tournament. Los Blancos will face Al Ahly on Wednesday (February 9) in the semifinals of the Club World Cup.

Speaking to the press ahead of Sunday’s game, as relayed by Managing Madrid, Ancelotti said that he's focused on the upcoming tie against Mallorca.

“We’re not thinking about the Club World Cup yet. This is the most important match for us right now, so our best line-up will play. That could include Modric and Kroos, or it could not. Winning would be very important to allow us to go to the Club World Cup with more confidence. It’ll be difficult,” said Ancelotti.

He continued:

“It’s clear that Mallorca defend really well and counter really well. They’re having a good season, especially in defence, where they’re very solid. Alaba is fine and is available, so he can play no problem. Militao and Benzema are having tests just now, so I don’t think they’ll be available tomorrow, but they should travel to the Club World Cup and could play, maybe in the second game.”

Ancelotti also spoke highly of Ceballos but remained coy on squad renewals.

“Ceballos is doing well, playing with personality and seriousness. He is doing a great job right now, and hopefully he can continue like this. I’m not thinking about the renewals. I’m just looking at how they’re doing in the day-to-day work. They’ll discuss their contracts with the club,” said Ancelotti.

Ceballos has been heavily involved for the La Liga giants in recent games. Meanwhile, Madrid's first game in the Club World Cup starts 61 hours after the Mallorca game ends.

