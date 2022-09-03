Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Marco Asensio makes decision on his future; Marcelo joins Olympiacos, and more - September 3, 2022

Real Madrid secured a 2-1 win over Real Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday. The result helped Carlo Ancelotti's wards stay atop the La Liga standings.

Meanwhile, Marco Asensio has made a decision regarding his future. Elsewhere, Marcelo has joined Olympiacos.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on September 3, 2022:

Marco Asensio makes decision on Real Madrid future

Marco Asensio could leave the Santiago Bernabeu next summer on a Bosman move.

Marco Asensio has come to a decision regarding his future at the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to Mundo Deportivo, via The Real Champs, the Spaniard has decided to stay with Real Madrid till his contract expires next summer. Los Blancos were eager to offload him this summer, as the player had not signed an extension. Asensio was heavily linked with a move away from the club this year.

Despite interest from a few clubs around Europe, the Spaniard couldn't engineer a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu. While he's expected to play a part this season, the player doesn't seem to have a long-term future at the club. He has now decided to leave for greener pastures once his contract runs out.

Marcelo joins Olympiacos

Marcelo left the Santiago Bernabeu as a free agent this summer.

Marcelo has joined Olympiacos this summer, the Greek champions have announced.

The Brazilian full-back parted ways with Real Madrid this summer after a long and fruitful association with the club. Marcelo left the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of his contract, with Los Blancos opting not to hand him a new deal.

Marcelo has appeared 546 times for the La Liga giants since joining them in 2007. He left this summer as the club's most decorated player with 25 trophies. Olympiacos have not revealed any details regarding his contract. However, reports from the country claim that he has signed a one-year deal with the option of an additional year.

Aurelien Tchouameni could replace Casemiro, says Carlo Ancelotti

Aurelien Tchouameni arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Carlo Ancelotti believes Aurelien Tchouameni could fill the shoes of Casemiro. The Brazilian midfielder left Madrid this summer to join Manchester United. Los Blancos opted not to sign a replacement, having brought in Tchouameni earlier in the window.

Speaking to the press, Ancelotti said that the Frenchman is best suited for Casemiro's role. However, he added that Eduardo Camavinga and Toni Kroos can also operate in the position.

"By characteristics, Tchouameni is the most suitable player for that position, but Camavinga has played there, and Kroos is very reliable. It will depend on how we play the games. Kroos is very clean in the passes. If the match is less controlled, we will need energy, and there are Camavinga and Tchouameni," said Ancelotti.

The Italian also spoke highly of Tchouameni.

"Tchouameni is an extraordinary signing. He is young and has to learn. We have the youth, the energy, the intelligence and the positioning. The problem is to choose the three that will start the game," said Ancelotti.

Ancelotti also gave an update on Eden Hazard, saying that the Belgian will have a key role to play this season.

"He is working well and will have a more important role than last year. After these three games, you can’t make an evaluation," said Ancelotti.

Hazard is yet to score for Real Madrid this season.

