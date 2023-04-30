Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Marco Asensio renewal close; club ready to offload Ferland Mendy, and more - April 30, 2023

Real Madrid secured a 4-2 win over Almeria at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday (April 29) in La Liga. Karim Benzema scored a first-half hat-trick, while Rodrygo Goes found the back of the net after the break to mark a comfortable night for Carlo Ancelotti.

Meanwhile, Marco Asensio is close to extending his stay with Los Blancos. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants are ready to cash in on Ferland Mendy this summer. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on April 30, 2023:

Marco Asensio renewal close

Marco Asensio is expected to continue his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Marco Asensio is close to signing a new deal with Real Madrid, according to AS. The Spaniard is in the final months of his contract with Los Blancos but is yet to commit his future to the club. His contract situation has generated interest from clubs across Europe, but it now appears that he might stay at the Santiago Bernabeu beyond the summer.

The 27-year-old was previously expected to leave the club, but his recent performances have forced a change of heart. The La Liga giants know that keeping a player of his calibre in the squad will benefit the club. Talks with the player’s entourage have progressed well in recent weeks, and a positive outcome now looks just around the corner.

The negotiations have been helped by the fact that Asensio wants to continue his association with Real Madrid. He's not motivated by the monetary perks but wants to be an important member of the squad next season. The Spaniard has 11 goals and eight assists in 42 games for Los Blancos across competitions this campaign.

Real Madrid ready to offload Ferland Mendy

Ferland Mendy’s time at the Santiago Bernabeu could be coming to an end.

Real Madrid are ready to listen to offers for Ferland Mendy this summer, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano via Madrid Universal.

The French left-back has been staring at an uncertain future at the Santiago Bernabeu for a while. Los Blancos are unconvinced by his efforts in the final third and are least pleased with his lack of attacking impetus. Mendy’s penchant to blow hot and cold coupled with his injury woes have made the decision easier for the La Liga giants.

Real Madrid are hoping that the arrival of Fran Garcia from Rayo Vallecano this summer will address their left-back conundrum. Los Blancos are also planning to rope in another left-back. Mendy is likely to become surplus to requirements, so the La Liga giants could let him go for a fair price.

Dani Ceballos wants regular football

Dani Ceballos’ future remains up in the air.

Dani Ceballos has said that he's hoping to secure regular game time with Real Madrid.

The Spanish midfielder has been in and out of the starting XI this season but remains an important part of Carlo Ancelotti’s setup. His contract with Los Blancos runs out at the end of the season, but the La Liga giants are yet to hand him a new deal.

Ceballos has struggled for game time due to a plethora of options at the Santiago Bernabeu this season. However, the recent injury to Luka Modric has proven to be a boon in disguise for the Spaniard, who featured for the club on Saturday against Almeria.

Speaking after the win, Ceballos said that he's eager to live up to Ancelotti’s trust.

“I feel more comfortable on the left because I have a much wider periphery of the pitch. Playing on the right is a bit more complicated, but that’s what I have to do now. I hope to achieve some continuity,” said Ceballos.

He added:

“It’s up to the coach to decide, but my objective is to get more playing time, and that when he needs me, he knows that he has a guarantee in this position. I’m very happy with the confidence he’s placed in me.”

Ceballos has one goal and eight assists in 39 games across competitions for Real Madrid this season.

Poll : 0 votes