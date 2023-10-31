Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Mehdi Taremi wants Los Blancos move; club set Rodrygo price, and more - October 31, 2023

Real Madrid have enjoyed an impressive start to the new campaig, winninng nine of 11 league games. Carlo Ancelotti's men are leading the title race and next face Rayo Vallecano on Sunday (November 5).

Meanwhile, Porto striker Mehdi Taremi wants to join Los Blancos in January. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants want €70 million to part ways with attacker Rodrygo Goes.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on October 31, 2023.

Mehdi Taremi wants Real Madrid move

Mehdi Taremi wants to join Real Madrid in January, according to Defensa Central. The Iranian striker has been quietly impressive for Porto since joining them in 2020.

The 31-year-old was heavily linked with a move away from the Portuguese side this summer, with multiple clubs from the Premier League eyeing him with interest. However, Taremi ended up staying with Porto.

He's expected to finally be on the move at the turn of the year amid interest from Los Blancos. The La Liga giants are a bit light in attack following the departure of Karim Benzema this summer.

Real Madrid want to address the issue in January and have the Iranian on their wishlist. The player is also keen to move to the Santiago Bernabeu, even on a loan deal.

Los Blancos set Rodrygo price

Rodrygo Goes' time at the Santiago Bernabeu could be coming to an end.

Real Madrid are willing to offload Rodrygo Goes for €70 million, according to Defensa Central.

The Brazilian forward hasn't been in his element this season, registering just two goals and an assist in 14 games across competitions. Once tipped to become a world beater at the Santiago Bernabeu, the 22-year-old hasn't progressed according to plans.

The La Liga giants have run out of patience with Rodrygo and are ready to consider his departure. With Endrick set to arrive next summer and a move for Kylian Mbappe on the cards, Rodrygo could become surplus to requirements.

Los Blancos have now decided that they will let him go for a sizeable fee. Despite the 22-year-old's recent struggles, he shouldn't be short of suitors.

Arsenal not in talks to sign Aurelien Tchouameni

Aurelien Tchouameni (right) has been impressive this season

Arsenal are not in talks with Real Madrid for the services of Aurelien Tchouameni, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The French midfielder has been in stellar form for the La Liga giants this season and is an integral part of Carlo Ancelotti's setup. Recent reports have named him as a possible replacement for Thomas Partey at the Emirates.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Tchouameni is happy with Los Blancos.

"Thomas Partey’s recent injury is a blow for Arsenal, and we are perhaps unsurprisingly seeing some stories come up as a result of this, with links to new midfielders who could perhaps replace Partey.

"Still, my understanding, for now, is that Arsenal have not decided anything yet about a new midfielder, and there’s nothing to the links with Aurelian Tchouameni – no talks, no proposals, or anything like that,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

"It’s also important to note that Tchouameni loves Real Madrid, and they love him, so at the moment there’s nothing at all. He’s a top player, and I’m sure he could have a big future at Real Madrid, even if it makes sense that we’re often likely to see links between him and other big clubs in the Premier League."

Tchouameni was initially brought in to replace Casemiro at the Santiago Bernabeu.