Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Miguel Gutierrez not eyeing Los Blancos return, club planning Carlo Ancelotti renewal, and more - November 28, 2023

Real Madrid are putting together final preparations for their upcoming Champions League game against Napoli. The Spanish giants have already qualified for the knockouts of the tournament, and are leading Group C with four wins in as many games.

Meanwhile, Miguel Gutierrez is not thinking of a return to the Santiago Bernabeu right now. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are planning to hand Carlo Ancelotti a new deal next month.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from November 28, 2023.

Miguel Gutierrez not eyeing a Real Madrid return

Miguel Gutierrez has been a hit at Estadi Montilivi

Miguel Gutierrez is not eyeing a return to the Santiago Bernabeu. The Spanish left-back rose through the ranks at Real Madrid before leaving for Girona in the summer of 2022.

Gutierrez has been impressive so far at the Catalan club, registering 50 appearances already for the club. The 22-year-old has been crucial to Girona's spectacular rise this season, and his efforts have sparked talk of a return to his old hunting ground.

However, speaking recently as cited by Madrid Universal, Gutierrez said that he isn't thinking about the future right now.

"I don’t like to talk about the future because in football there are never any plans. I focus on the day-to-day, I’m happy at Girona, the group is spectacular and I only think about working with this team, to have a great year and we have a good squad to achieve it," Gutierrez said.

The Spaniard went on to add that he has no regrets about leaving the Santiago Bernabeu.

"No (I don't regret leaving Real Madrid)," Gutierrez added. "I was playing in Primera RFEF with Castilla. To make the jump to La Liga is not easy and to have minutes, to play a lot of matches is complicated.

"It couldn’t have turned out better, I’ve landed in a place where the team has supported me, a coaching staff that understands my characteristics and style of play and I try to give them that. It’s impossible to regret it and it couldn’t have gone better."

Los Blancos have retained 50 percent of the player's rights and will have an advantage should they consider a future move.

Los Blancos planning Carlo Ancelotti renewal

Real Madrid are planning to tie Carlo Ancelotti down to a new deal in December, according to journalist Sergio Santos. The Italian manager is in the final year of his contract with Los Blancos and hasn't signed a new deal yet.

Ancelotti remains heavily linked with the vacant managerial position at the Brazilian national team. A recent report from UOL Esporte has even claimed that he has agreed to take charge of the Selecao next summer. Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso has also been mentioned as a possible replacement.

However, it now appears that the La Liga giants are also considering his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu. Santos says it's only a matter of time before Real Madrid extends Ancelotti's reign at the club for two more years.

The Italian has always been vocal about his desire to continue his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu. The club are pleased with his efforts so far and are now working to grant his wish.

Real Madrid interested in Gui Ruuk

Real Madrid are interested in talented Real Valladolid teenager Gui Ruuk, according to AS. The 13-year-old midfielder is earning rave reviews with the youth team and representatives from Los Blancos recently travelled to Salamanca to watch him play. The young forward is tipped to have a great future ahead and has caught the eye of Real Madrid chief scout Juni Carafat.

Barcelona are also monitoring Ruuk with interest, as revealed by SPORT. However, Los Blancos have an advantage in the race, because the youngster has family ties with Eder Militao and has visited him at the Spanish capital multiple times.