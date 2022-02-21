Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Mohamed Salah identified as Kylian Mbappe alternative; Los Blancos contemplating move for Bayer Leverkusen star, and more - 20 February 2022

Real Madrid secured a 3-0 win over Alaves on Saturday to stay atop the La Liga table. Goals from Marco Asensio, Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema ensured a fruitful night for Carlo Ancelotti's men, who are now six points clear of second-placed Sevilla after 25 games.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have identified Mohamed Salah as Kylian Mbappe's alternative. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants are contemplating a move for a Bayer Leverkusen full-back.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 20th February 2022:

Real Madrid have identified Mohamed Salah as an alternative to Kylian Mbappe, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Frenchman is tipped to move to the Santiago Bernabeu as a free agent this summer. However, if the move doesn't materialise, the La Liga giants could turn their attention to Salah.

Los Blancos were previously confident of winning the race for Mbappe's signature this summer. The Spanish giants have made the Frenchman their numero uno target this year. The 23-year-old's current contract with PSG expires at the end of the season. He has not yet committed himself to the Ligue 1 giants, with the Santiago Bernabeu his preferred destination.

However, things have been complicated with Los Blancos' recent defeat at the PSG in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash. Real Madrid are now staring at a premature exit from the competition, which could jeopardise their chances of landing Mbappe. To exacerbate matters, PSG have accelerated their efforts to keep their prized asset at the Parc des Princes.

Incidentally, Mbappe netted a 94th-minute winner to help the Parisians down the 13-time winners in Paris. The striker has bagged 22 goals and 16 assists across competitions this season. The French giants are willing to offer the 23-year-old an astronomical offer to convince him to sign an extension.

Mbappe's stay at the Parc des Princes can no longer be ruled out now, prompting Los Blancos to prepare contingency plans. So Salah has emerged as Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti's preferred alternative to Mbappe.

The Egyptian has consistently been among the best players in the Premier League since joining Liverpool in 2017. He remains an integral part of Jurgen Klopp's team. He recently scored his 150th goal for the club, including 25 across competitions this season. However, the Egyptian's current contract with the Reds expires next summer, and Salah has not yet committed himself to the club.

The La Liga giants are keeping a close eye on developments at Anfield, and could dive in if an opportunity arises.

Real Madrid are planning to move for Jeremie Frimpong, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central.

The La Liga giants want to bring in a new right-back this summer to help provide cover for Dani Carvajal and eventually replace him. Frimpong has now emerged as a potential target.

The Bayer Leverkusen star has been in fine form this season, setting up two goals and setting up eight in 30 games across competitions. However, the 21-year-old is tied with the Bundesliga team till 2025, giving Leverkusen the upper hand in negotiations.

Dani Carvajal has said that fans played a key role in Los Blancos' La Liga win over Alaves. Real Madrid found the back of the net thrice in the second half of the game on Saturday.

Speaking to the press, the Spaniard said that the fans gave the team a boost after the break.

“Expectations are high at this stadium. We are always expected to win no matter who we play, and that’s normal. In the second half, the fans gave us a boost to win the match,” said Carvajal.

“You experience a bit of everything at this club ,and fortunately, I’ve been able to win a lot. We take criticism in a positive and constructive way. We know just how demanding our fans are, and use that to keep on improving. We now have the return leg coming up, and will be looking to try and turn the tie around with the fans’ help,” continued Carvajal.

Real Madrid meet PSG in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie on March 9, where they'll hope to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit.

