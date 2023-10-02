Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Oscar Gloukh dreams of Los Blancos; club locked in battle for Antonio Silva, and more - October 2, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing for their UEFA Champions League game against Napoli at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Tuesday (October 3). Carlo Ancelotti’s men are coming off an impressive 3-0 win over Girona at the weekend to go atop the La Liga standings.

Meanwhile, RB Salzburg midfielder Oscar Gloukh dreams of playing for Los Blancos. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants are locked in a battle for Benfica defender Antonio Silva.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on October 2, 2023:

Oscar Gloukh dreams of Real Madrid

Oscar Gloukh has admitted that he dreams of playing for Real Madrid. The highly rated Israeli footballer joined RB Salzburg this summer from Maccabi Tel Aviv.

He has hit the ground running at the Red Bull Arena and was wanted by Barcelona in the summer. Gloukh told Forbes Israel that he had already agreed a move to Salzburg by the time the Blaugrana came calling.

“Barcelona remembered me when we already had everything closed with Salzburg,” said Gloukh.

The player is already tipped to have a great future ahead and is likely to ignite a bidding war for his services in the near future. However, Gloukh has said that he has been a Los Blancos fan since a long time, and playing for the La Liga giants will be a dream come true.

“I have been a Madrid fan since I can remember. My biggest dream is to play at the Bernabeu with the Real shirt. It would be the pinnacle for me,” said Gloukh.

Real Madrid could come calling if the 19-year-old continues his upward trajectory.

Los Blancos locked in battle for Antonio Silva

Real Madrid are locked in a battle with Manchester United for the services of Antonio Silva, according to Defensa Central.

The Portuguese defender has gone from strength to strength since bursting into the scene at Benfica. His efforts have turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu, with the club on the lookout for defensive reinforcements.

Los Blancos have struggled due to injury woes at the back this season and are looking for solutions in the market. Silva has emerged as an option, with the 19-year-old displaying all the traits of a future superstar. Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba and Nacho Fernandez are on the wrong side of 30, hinting the need for a fresh face at the back soon.

Moreover, the recent injuries to Eder Militao and Alaba has highlighted the lack of proper cover in defence. The La Liga giants want to address the same by roping in Silva but face competition from the Red Devils.

Bayer Leverkusen confident of Xabi Alonso stay

Xabi Alonso is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Bayer Leverkusen director Simon Rolfes remains confident that Xabi Alonso will stay at the club beyond next summer.

Alonso is on Real Madrid’s radar as a potential replacement for their current manager Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian is in the final 12 months of his contract with Los Blancos and is likely to part ways in June.

Ancelotti is widely expected to take charge of Brazil next summer. The country’s football federation has announced the same, but it hasn’t been confirmed by the Italian manager.

Nevertheless, Madrid are putting together plans for Ancelotti's eventual departure and have Alonso on their agenda. The Spaniard has done a decent job since taking charge at the BayArena, which has impressed the Santiago Bernabeu hierarchy.

However, speaking recently as cited by Mundo Deportivo, Rolfes said that Alonso remains committed to Leverkusen.

“We got his commitment a few weeks ago, when he extended his contract. Xabi doesn't have to say anything. He has extended his contract. He's fully focused here,” said Rolfes.

Real Madrid also have academy coach and club legend Raul as a possible candidate for their managerial role.