Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Paul Pogba wants to join Los Blancos next summer, club interested in Bundesliga midfielder, and more - 15th August 2021

Real Madrid started a new era under Carlo Ancelotti with a resounding 4-1 victory over Alaves on Saturday. Karim Benzema picked up a second-half brace, while Nacho and Vinicius Jr. were also on the scoresheet as Los Blancos blew away Alaves at Mendizorroza.

Despite that, Real Madrid are still looking to bolster their squad with some signings this summer. On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid stories from 15 August 2021.

Paul Pogba wants to join Real Madrid next summer

Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba has decided to join Real Madrid next summer, according to Marca via Daily Star. The Frenchman is in the final year of his current contract with Manchester United.

The Red Devils are desperate to tie him down to a new deal and have already initiated talks over an extension. However, Pogba is yet to put pen to paper on a new contract.

The Frenchman has been linked with Los Blancos before, particularly when Zinedine Zidane was in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu. Zidane's departure, however, has not dented Pogba's dreams of joining Real Madrid.

The Frenchman has already made up his mind and will join the Liga giants as a free agent in 2022.

📰🗣️



Paul Pogba will run down the final 12 months of his #MUFC contract before joining Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer. — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 15, 2021

Real Madrid are expected to be very busy next summer. Los Blancos are also hoping to welcome Kylian Mbappe on a Bosman move at the end of his current PSG contract.

With Pogba and Mbappe possibly arriving for free, Madrid could break the bank for Erling Haaland and assemble another team of superstars at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos interested in 2022 move for Bundesliga midfielder

Denis Zakaria

Real Madrid are planning to bring Denis Zakaria to the Santiago Bernabeu next summer, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. The Switzerland international's current deal with Borussia Monchengladbach expires in a year and his future continues to hang in the balance.

With Luka Modric in the twilight of his career and Toni Kroos also on the wrong side of 30, Real Madrid are eager to bring in the young Swiss midfielder. The 24-year-old is a midfield dynamo who can operate in multiple positions.

Real Madrid interested in Villarreal prodigy

Real Madrid are interested in Villarreal prodigy Aitor Landero, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. The 13-year-old defender has been compared to Pau Torres and is a long-term target for Los Blancos.

🚨| Real Madrid are very interested in 13-year-old centre back Aitor Landero from Villareal. He won and was MVP of LaLiga Promises.@Forjanes_AS pic.twitter.com/Y6XjBvNmbW — DON TONA🇬🇭🇺🇲 (@MichaelCantona2) August 13, 2021

Landero has improved rapidly since his move to the Yellow Submarine and was recently awarded the MVP of the La Liga Promises tournament.

Real Madrid are convinced he's a future superstar and want him at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos have already added a host of talented youngsters like Manu Romero, Jaime Vazquez and Bryan Bugarin to their roster this summer and are planning to include Landero in that mix.

Edited by Arvind Sriram