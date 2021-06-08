Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup:  Premier League side slap £100m price tag on Los Blancos target, club awaiting a response from French defender and more - 8th June 2021

Real Madrid has been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe. The PSG president recently claimed that the Frenchman would not leave the club, which effectively means Los Blancos will not complete their dream transfer this summer.

It also indicates that the La Liga giants may have to manage the upcoming season without Mbappe and Erling Haaland, who is also unlikely to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer.

As such, Real Madrid is expected to turn their attention elsewhere to bolster their squad this summer. Carlo Ancelotti will require reinforcements if Los Blancos are to fight for silverware next season.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top transfer stories from Real Madrid from June 8, 2021.

Premier League side slap £100m price tag on Real Madrid target

Richarlison

According to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central, Real Madrid will have to fork out £100 million if they want to reunite Carlo Ancelotti with Everton’s Richarlison.

The Brazilian has developed into one of the finest forwards in the league since joining Everton in 2018. Richarlison has 42 goals and nine assists from 119 appearances for the Toffees.

It is no surprise that Ancelotti wants him at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos struggled due to their attacking stars' poor performances and injuries in the 2020/21 season. Real Madrid was not too keen on the Brazilian previously, as they had their eyes firmly on Mbappe and Haaland.

However, with both players unlikely to be available this summer, the La Liga giants might be forced to consider other targets.

Real Madrid waiting for a response from Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane

According to Marca, Real Madrid has offered Raphael Varane a contract extension and is currently waiting for his response.

The French defender’s current deal expires next June, and he has been linked with a move to Manchester United and PSG.

Varane, who currently earns €5.5 million per year, has been given a hike in the new deal. However, Los Blancos are aware that his suitors can offer him a far more lucrative contract, especially if he joins as a free agent a year later.

Real Madrid awaiting Varane's response – Varane has already received a renewal offer from the club, but for the moment he has not made a statement.

The player is not driven by monetary benefits but is hungry for a new challenge instead. Real Madrid knows this but is reluctant to lose both Varane and Sergio Ramos in the same summer.

The Frenchman is currently focused on Euro 2020 and is expected to bide his time to come to a decision.

Los Blancos interested in La Liga striker

Gerard Moreno

Real Madrid is interested in Villarreal striker Gerard Moreno, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central.

The Spaniard has been in blistering form in the 2020/21 season, registering 30 goals and 11 assists from 46 games in all competitions.

Real Madrid believes the 29-year-old would be an able backup for Karim Benzema. However, the striker’s age and his €100 million release clause could be potential deal breakers for Los Blancos.

