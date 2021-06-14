Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Premier League star gives verdict on proposed return to Santiago Bernabeu, Los Blancos enter battle for £60m Portuguese ace and more - 14 June 2021

Carlo Ancelotti is preparing to shape the Real Madrid squad as per his requirements The Italian is expected to bring in a few players to ensure that Los Blancos are firing on all cylinders next season. The La Liga giants endured a disappointing 2020-21 campaign and expectations are high for the season ahead.

Ancelotti is likely to target a few of his former players this summer, but he will also be keeping an eye on emerging talents from around the world. Real Madrid are likely to let go of a few of their current stars as they attempt to find a balance in the squad ahead of next season.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top Real Madrid transfer stories from 14 June 2021.

Premier League star gives verdict on proposed return to Real Madrid

James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez is unsure about a reunion with Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid this summer, Marca reports. The Columbian was brought to Everton by the Italian last summer and enjoyed a decent season at Goodison Park. With Ancelotti leaving for the Santiago Bernabeu, it is rumored that James could follow the Italian and return to Los Blancos.

However, the Columbian isn’t too optimistic about a return to his old hunting ground. James even went on to admit that he would be happy to stay at Goodison Park for another year.

“Return to Real Madrid [to play] under Ancelotti? I don't know, I don't think so. We'll see. If I stay another year at Everton, that's fine,” said James Rodriguez.

🇨🇴 James Rodriguez on Instagram Live when asked if he’ll rejoin Real Madrid: “I don't know. I don't think so. If I stay another year there (Everton), that's fine." #EFC pic.twitter.com/S8R2OzV8qg — TheMightyBlues (@MightyBluesYT) June 12, 2021

Real Madrid enter battle for £60m Portuguese ace

Nuno Mendes

Real Madrid are ready to battle Manchester City for Portuguese left-back Nuno Mendes, according to The Hard Tackle via Daily Mirror. The 18-year-old managed one goal and two assists from 35 appearances in the 2020-21 season and helped the Lions lift the league.

Real Madrid join Nuno Mendes transfer race amid Man City interest #mcfc https://t.co/9NhStKMew7 — Manchester City News (@ManCityMEN) June 12, 2021

His fantastic form has caught the eye of Pep Guardiola, who wants to bring the teenager to the Etihad. The Premier League champions have begun talks with the player’s representatives, but they are yet to trigger his £60m release clause.

Los Blancos are now hoping to steal a march on City before they do so. Marcelo is already in the twilight of his career and Real Madrid believe Mendes could be the ideal replacement for the Brazilian.

Sergio Ramos holds meeting with Florentino Perez

Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos had a meeting with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez at the Valdebebas training ground on Friday, according to AS. It is rumored that the Spaniard may have discussed his future with Perez and may have accepted the deal presented to him. Both men appeared to be in good spirits after the meeting.

The Real Madrid skipper’s current contract expires at the end of this month and he was previously unwilling to accept the one-year extension offered to him.

Los Blancos were adamant that the offer would not be revised and were even willing to let him leave. Ramos made a U-turn on his decision earlier this month and is set to stay at the club.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar