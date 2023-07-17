Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Raphael Varane wants to return; Arda Guler backed to excel under Carlo Ancelotti, and more - July 17, 2023

Real Madrid are working to add more quality to their squad ahead of a crucial campaign. The Spanish giants missed out on the league and UEFA Champions League last season.

Meanwhile, Raphael Varane wants to return to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. Elsewhere, former Los Blancos striker Nicolas Anelka has tipped Arda Guler to flourish under Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on July 17, 2023:

Raphael Varane wants to return to Real Madrid

Raphael Varane wants to return to Real Madrid this summer, according to Nacional.

The French defender left the Santiago Bernabeu in 2021 to move to Manchester United but has endured a mixed time at Old Trafford. While he has been first-choice at the Premier League giants, the Red Devils haven't been able to replicate the success of Los Blancos.

The Frenchman still has a lot of football left in him and as such, could be frustrated at a stalling career. Varane reportedly contacted the La Liga giants last summer to facilitate a move, but things didn't work out. He has reached out to Real Madrid once again this summer, hoping to return to the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, Florentino Perez has no desire to take the 30-year-old back. The Los Blancos' president wasn't very pleased when Varane turned down a contract renewal to move to the Premier League.

As such, he has no intentions of welcoming the Frenchman back. The La Liga have a settled centre-back pairing of David Alaba and Eder Militao, with Antonio Rudiger and Nacho also in the squad. As such, they don't have a need for Varane right now.

Arda Guler backed to excel under Carlo Ancelotti

Nicolas Anelka reckons Carlo Ancelotti could help Arda Guler realise his full potential at Real Madrid.

The Turkish midfielder joined Los Blancos from Fenerbahce this month and has impressed at the Santiago Bernabeu. Anelka said on Tivibu Spor that Ancelotti has the ability to get the best out of players.

"It’s good that he’s working with Ancelotti now, because he knows how to take care of him. If Ancelotti was not at Real Madrid now, it would be difficult for him.

"A result-oriented manager would be difficult. Ancelotti is an old name at the club. There is no pressure on the manager; it will be good for Arda," said Anelka.

He continued:

“As I said, he knows when to put him on the field, and he talks to Arda about it. Ancelotti is someone who likes to talk to his players. He is a very good coach, but what makes him special is his player relations. He’s like a friend. When you are on the field you can give everything for him."

However, Anelka said that Turan will have to be patient at Real Madrid and make the most of his opportunities.

"He has to be patient. It’s a big club. There are many players who want to play. He has to be patient, calm and take his time," said Anelka.

He continued:

“Even if it is difficult at the beginning, the chance to play will come. Ancelotti knows when to put Arda on the field. Young players want to play, but Ancelotti is smart enough. He knows when to play him. The most important thing is to work hard and be patient."

Los Blancos boast some of the best young players in their ranks, and Turan is the latest glittering addition to their collection.

Carlo Ancelotti hasn't signed a deal with Brazil yet, says Roberto Carlos

Carlo Ancelotti hasn't signed a deal to take charge of the Brazil national team yet, according to Real Madrid legend Roberto Carlos.

The Italian manager's contract with Los Blancos runs till the end of next season and he remains heavily linked with the hot seat at the Selecao. Ednaldo Rodrigues, president of Brazilian Football Confederation, said earlier this month that Ancelotti has agreed to take over the reins of the national team.

However, Carlos refuted those claims on CNN Brazil:

“I don’t believe Ancelotti signed a contract with the Brazilian national team; he already has a contract with Real Madrid. He already asked me about the national team, but he never said he wanted to train them.

"When it came out in the press, I was even surprised. I don’t understand, very strange. It would be unprofessional to sign two contracts,” he said.

Ancelotti has reiterated that he stays committed to his contract with the La Liga giants.