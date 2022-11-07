Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Rayo Vallecano full-back harbours Santiago Bernabeu dreams; Los Blancos unwilling to enter bidding war for 2 players, and more - November 7, 2022

Real Madrid will travel to the Estadio de Vallecas on Monday (November 7) to face Rayo Vallecano in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti's men will reclaim top place from Barcelona with a win.

Meanwhile, a Rayo Vallecano left-back has said that he dreams of playing for Los Blancos. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants have decided not to enter a bidding war for Jude Bellingham and Endrick.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on November 7, 2022.

Fran Garcia harbours Santiago Bernabeu dreams

Fran Garcia has been a revelation since joining Rayo Vallecano.

Fran Garcia has said that he dreams of rejoining Real Madrid. The Spanish left-back joined Los Blancos as a youngster and rose through their ranks. However, after managing just one appearance, the 23-year-old moved to Rayo Vallecano in 2020.

Initially signed on loan, his move was made permanent a year later. Garcia has since developed into one of the finest left-backs in the league, prompting attention from Real Madrid. He has since been linked with the La Liga giants, but a move hasn't materialised.

Speaking recently, the Spaniard spoke about his desire to play for Madrid but also added that he's delighted to be with Rayo.

“Yes, I have always said it, and I have never hidden it: one of my dreams is to return to Madrid. But I’m also clear about the things I want right now and what I have to do. Rayo has bet on me, and I am delighted to be here,” said Garcia.

Real Madrid opted not to bring in a new left-back this summer, with David Alaba, Nacho and Antonio Rudiger deputising for Ferland Mendy.

Real Madrid unwilling to enter bidding war for Endrick and Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are unwilling to enter a bidding war for Jude Bellingham and Endrick, according to Marca.

The La Liga giants are looking to upgrade their squad next year and have already identified two targets. While Endrick has been impressive for Palmeiras, Bellingham is already a superstar at Borussia Dortmund.

While Los Blancos are eager to take both players to the Santiago Bernabeu, they refuse to be held hostage in any deal. The Spanish giants will only pursue a move if the player is eager to join the club. Real Madrid were previously confident of securing Bellingham, but Liverpool's entry in the race for his services has complicated matters.

The La Liga giants are willing to break the bank for the Englishman if he still harbours the desire to play at the Santiago Bernabeu. Similarly for Endrick, Los Blancos began the groundwork a year ago and have already placed a €60 million offer on the table for Palmeiras to consider. However, the Spanish giants are flexible with their offer.

Karim Benzema talks about his future

Karim Benzema has struggled with injuries this season.

Karim Benzema has hinted that he could take up coaching once he hangs up his boots. The 2022 Ballon d'Or winner has aged like fine wine and remains as vital as ever at Real Madrid. The 34-year-old is currently recovering from injury and preparing to represent France at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this month.

Speaking on Twitch channel Freewheeling Zack, as cited by Managing Madrid, Benzema opened up on his World Cup ambitions.

“I want to do exceptional things, but I’m not going to do anything alone. It’s extraordinary, a World Cup. I approach it calmly, with ambition, always, but without haste. I don’t tell myself I have to win it. I’m not going to Qatar alone. On my side, I’m going to try to shine, to score goals and make assists. I can’t wait to play,” said Benzema.

The Frenchman said he hasn't made up his mind yet about coaching but admitted that he would like to help young people.

“I don’t know, but I would like to help young people, give them confidence and avoid the prism of statistics. Today, if you don’t score goals, you suck. The Zidane/Ronaldo era, it wasn’t just stats. You had more time to learn what football was,” said Benzema.

Benzema also poured cold water over any talk of a return to Lyon.

“I left a good image in Lyon; it has to stay like that. You can’t leave, come back. I did what I had to do. Lyon remains my heart club. If I can come back, it will be to work there one day,” said Benzema.

Benzema has appeared 12 times across competitions this season and has scored six goals.

