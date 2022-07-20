Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Rodrygo turned down offers from Premier League; Los Blancos planning to offload Miguel Gutierrez, and more - July 20, 2022

Real Madrid won La Liga and the UEFA Champions League last season. Manager Carlo Ancelotti also guided his team to a Supercopa de Espana triumph.

Meanwhile, Rodrygo turned down offers from the Premier League to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are planning to offload Miguel Gutierrez this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on July 20, 2022:

Rodrygo turned down offers from Premier League

Rodrygo was quite impressive last season.

Rodrygo turned down offers from the Premier League before agreeing a new contract with Real Madrid, according to Defensa Central via The Hard Tackle.

The Brazilian has developed in leaps and bounds since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu from Santos in 2019. The 21-year-old has appeared 108 times across competitions for the La Liga giants, registering 18 goals and 21 assists.

Rodrygo played a key role in Los Blancos' successful run in the UEFA Champions League last season. The Brazilian's recent form has earned him admirers around Europe, including Premier League clubs.

However, Rodrygo opted to stay with Real Madrid and has reportedly signed a new deal with the club. He's now tied with the La Liga giants till 2028 and will earn €6-7 million per year.

Real Madrid planning to offload Miguel Gutierrez

Miguel Gutierrez could leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Real Madrid are planning to offload Miguel Gutierrez this summer, according to AS via The Hard Tackle.

The Spanish full-back rose through the ranks at the club and earned his debut in April 2021. However, the 20-year-old failed to break into the first team under Ancelotti last season and is not part of the Italian’s plans for the future.

Infinite Madrid @InfiniteMadrid Miguel Gutiérrez will be sold this summer with Real Madrid keeping 50% of his rights. The player is not in Ancelotti's plans. Miguel Gutiérrez will be sold this summer with Real Madrid keeping 50% of his rights. The player is not in Ancelotti's plans. @Forjanes_AS 🚨 Miguel Gutiérrez will be sold this summer with Real Madrid keeping 50% of his rights. The player is not in Ancelotti's plans. @Forjanes_AS 🇪🇸 https://t.co/nAE0h4RcsV

Ancelotti already has David Alaba and Ferland Mendy in the left-back position, making Gutierrez surplus to requirements. Los Blancos are ready to let him leave on loan to help him gather much-needed first-team experience. The La Liga giants could also let him leave permanently but are likely to reserve 50% rights of the player.

Takefusa Kubo reveals reason for joining Real Sociedad

Takefusa Kubo has left the Santiago Bernabeu this summer

Takefusa Kubo has opened up on joining Real Sociedad from Real Madrid this summer. The Japanese had struggled for game time at the Santiago Bernabeu but is likely to play regularly for La Real.

Speaking at his unveiling, Kubo said that the club suits his style of play.

"Firstly, because it is the most suitable for my style as a footballer, and then the enthusiasm and interest they showed me. They were the first club to show an interest. I was on vacation, and after coming back, I was told that La Real were interested in me. I actually already knew, and I liked the idea - and here I am," said Kubo.

He added:

"Watching the team from the outside over the past few years, you can see it is a very young team, with a lot of ambition and desire, and I am happy to be part of it. The challenge for me, is that last season I saw two Japanese players win the Europa League, and since we have the opportunity to do that here at La Real, why not go for it?”

Kubo also revealed his preferred position on the pitch.

“I think that in the positions where I usually play, it is one of the most competitive in this team. From the outset, I see myself on the right wing, but I can play inside, wherever the coach asks me to. I haven’t been able to talk to the coach yet; I have no idea; but I see myself playing more on the right," said Kubo.

He added:

"I’m already looking forward to training with the team and starting to feel better because I’ve been sick during the past few days”.

Paul Merson predicts the top 4 of the Premier League next season! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far