Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Santiago Gimenez ready for Los Blancos; club eyeing Mikel Arteta, and more - October 28, 2023

Real Madrid travel to the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Saturday (October 28) to face bitter rivals Barcelona in La Liga. Manager Carlo Ancelotti will be keen to come out on top in the season's first El Clasico and hand Barca their first defeat of the season.

Meanwhile, Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez has been backed for success at the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are interested in Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on October 28, 2023:

Santiago Gimenez ready for Real Madrid

Santiago Gimenez has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Santiago Gimenez is ready to play for Real Madrid, according to Barcelona legend Rafael Marquez.

The Mexican striker has been in red-hot form for Feyenoord recently, turning heads at the Santiago Bernabeu. The 22-year-old has 15 goals and three assists in 11 games across competitions this season.

Speaking to the press, as cited by AS, Marquez was full of praise for his compatriot.

"Since he arrived he has scored goals and earned his place in the starting lineup. Yesterday he scored two goals, and he had another goal disallowed. I think he’s having a great spell.

"I think the mentality that Santi has, the work he is doing, and the support he has from his father, who has a great experience in football, makes him a more complete player, and hopefully he will have the opportunity," said Marquez.

Gimenez could be a replacement for Karim Benzema at Los Blancos.

Los Blancos eyeing Mikel Arteta

Real Madrid have identified Mikel Arteta has a possible successor for Carlo Ancelotti, according to journalist Miguel Delaney.

The Italian is in the final year of his contract with Los Blancos and is expected to leave next summer to take charge of the Brazil team.

In his column for The Independent, Delaney added that Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso is also a target for the La Liga giants.

"They had already been discussing Mikel Arteta’s impact at Arsenal despite the fact this is his first job. They believe Alonso is more than capable of similar.

"Some at Liverpool will be monitoring all of this, of course, since he is already seen as someone who could eventually succeed Jurgen Klopp," wrote Delaney.

Arteta has transformed Arsenal into title challengers in the last two seasons.

Jude Bellingham ready for first El Clasico

Jude Bellingham has been a revelation since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu

Jude Bellingham is ready to make his El Clasico debut with Real Madrid.

The English midfielder joined Los Blancos this summer from Borussia Dortmund and has hit the ground running. The 20-year-old has 11 goals and three assists in 12 games across competitions this season.

Speaking to TVE, Bellingham said that he's eager to test himself against Barcelona.

"I'm ready, I'm feeling good. There's obviously still a day and a bit to get into the best condition for the game. I had a little bit of a tweak in the last game in the Champions League, but I'm feeling good and hopefully I'll be out there and hopefully we get the right result.

"I'm really excited. I'm so looking forward to it, to the atmosphere, to playing against an opponent that as a club we highly respect. It will be a really fun encounter," said Bellingham.

Bellingham went on to pay tribute to Real Madrid fans for helping him settle down quickly.

"I'm just I'm enjoying it and, when I'm enjoying my football, I always think I play at my best, so long may it continue. I get goosebumps just thinking about (the fans singing 'Hey Jude).

"On the pitch, after I scored a goal or done a tackle or a piece of skill, and I start to hear it slowly and then louder and louder, it's something that I'm really proud of," said Bellingham.

He continued:

"I'm so grateful for the fans for how they've treated me coming into the club. So far it's been a good start, but I look to continue to repay them for how they've welcomed me."

