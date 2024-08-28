Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Saudi Arabia offer €500m for Los Blancos ace, Alvaro Rodriguez likely to leave, and more - August 28, 2024

Real Madrid are putting together final preparations ahead of their La Liga tie against Las Palmas at Gran Canaria on Thursday (August 29). Carlo Ancelotti's team arrive at the game following a 3-0 demolition of Real Valladolid on Sunday (August 25).

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia are willing to break the bank to secure the services of a Brazilian forward. Elsewhere, Alvaro Rodriguez is likely to leave the Santiago Bernabeu in the coming days.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from August 28, 2024.

Saudi Arabia offer €500m for Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior

Saudi Arabia are ready to submit a world-record bid to secure Vinicius Junior's services this summer, according to El Chiringuito TV. The Real Madrid forward has emerged as a priority target for clubs from the Middle East this summer.

Los Blancos insist that the player is not for sale but their resolve could be tested in the final days of the transfer window. Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) are apparently willing to offer €500m for the Brazilian this summer.

Should the deal materialize, it will surpass the €222m Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) paid Barcelona for Neymar in 2017. Vinicius will also be offered a five-year contract worth €1bn if he agrees to a move.

The 24-year-old has always insisted he wants to create history with Real Madrid. Vinicius is now working to strike up a partnership with Kylian Mbappe, with the two superstars expected to take Los Blancos a step higher. As such, the La Liga giants might not entertain a move for the Brazilian for now.

Alvaro Rodriguez likely to leave Real Madrid

Alvaro Rodriguez

Alvaro Rodriguez is likely to leave Real Madrid this summer, according to journalist Silvia Tamaral. The Uruguayan striker caught the eye of Real Madrid Castilla in recent times and has been in and out of the first team under Carlo Ancelotti.

However, with the Italian manager now spoilt for choice in attack, the 20-year-old may have reached the end of his time at the Santiago Bernabeu. Getafe are ready to offer him a chance at regular football and will hold talks regarding a move.

It is now reported that a new suitor has entered the fray in recent days. AS has since revealed that the club in question is Real Sociedad. They have submitted a more lucrative offer, which Los Blancos are likely to consider.

Carlo Ancelotti eyeing Aymeric Laporte

Aymeric Laporte

Carlo Ancelotti is planning to take Aymeric Laporte to the Santiago Bernabeu before the end of the transfer window, according to Defensa Central. The Italian manager has seen Nacho Fernandez leave this summer and remains keen to rope in a replacement.

Real Madrid faltered in the race to sign Leny Yoro, who joined Manchester United from Lille last month. Ancelotti now has Eder Militao and Antonio Rudiger as his only fit senior centre-backs, with David Alaba still injured.

The situation has apparently forced the Italian to consider reinforcements before the transfer window closes this week. Laporte is currently with Al Nassr, but has been linked to Los Blancos all summer.

The 30-year-old is apparently keen to move to the Santiago Bernabeu this year. The La Liga champions are reportedly keeping a close eye on the former Manchester City defender and could be tempted to make a move in the coming days.

