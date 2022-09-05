Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Toni Kroos wants Santiago Bernabeu stay; Vinicius Junior receives Spanish passport, and more - September 5, 2022

Real Madrid are preparing to travel to Celtic Park on Tuesday to face Celtic in their UEFA Champions League opener. The La Liga giants have a 100% record across competitions so far.

Meanwhile, Toni Kroos has said that he wants to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, Vinicius Junior has received a Spanish passport. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on September 5, 2022:

Toni Kroos wants Santiago Bernabeu stay

Toni Kroos is not looking to leave the Santiago Bernabeu.

Toni Kroos has said that he wants to stay at Real Madrid. The German midfielder has been indispensable for the La Liga giants since arriving eight years ago.

His current contract with the club runs out next summer, but he's yet to sign a new deal. However, there’s optimism around the Santiago Bernabeu that the player will prolong his stay at Madrid.

Speaking to Marca, Kroos said that he's very close to club president Florentino Perez.

"I'm very close to him; he's a good-hearted person. From the first day, he gave me the feeling that he was happy that I was coming to his club, which is unusual for the size of a club like Real Madrid," said Kroos.

Kroos added that he's very fond of Los Blancos and has no intention to leave the club.

"I know that in these eight years he has not thought for a second about selling me. At that time I came for 'only' 25 million euros; surely he could have sold me later for more money. I have an excellent relationship with the club. I have grown very fond of it. The president, the team, the fans.. .. so I won't leave either," said Kroos.

Kroos started against Real Betis from the bench but remains a vital cog in manager Carlo Ancelotti’s midfield.

Vinicius Junior receives Spanish passport

Vinicius Junior is now a Spanish citizen.

Vinicius Junior has received his Spanish passport, 90 Min has reported. The player will no longer be seen as a non-EU player from now on, freeing up space in the Madrid squad.

La Liga clubs can only have five players from outside the European Union, and only three of them can make the matchday squad. Vinicius, Eder Militao and Rodrygo Goes have so far taken up three spots in the squad, which reportedly hurt Los Blancos this summer.

The Spanish giants were eager to sign Gabriel Jesus, but a move was abandoned due to the lack of space for non-EU players. However, with Vinicius now a Spanish citizen, the club have room in their squad for a new non-EU player.

Steve McManaman says Celtic can get better of Real Madrid

Former Real Madrid midfielder Steve McManaman believes Celtic could cause an upset against the La Liga giants on Tuesday. Los Blancos will start their quest to defend their title this week and are among the favourites to go all the way once again.

However, McManaman believes his former club’s penchant for a slow start to the competition could work in Celtic’s favour.

“I wouldn’t think it would be much of a shock. I think Celtic could easily get something out of the game. Real Madrid sometimes start this type of competition slowly. They always qualify from the group, but they can start slowly. Tuesday is the perfect opportunity,” said McManaman.

He added that the La Liga giants often open up gaps in their backline due to their desire to run forward.

“First game of the Champions League, the noise of Celtic Park. Real always concede goals. We saw it last year against better opposition, but they like to run forward, which can leave them open,” said McManaman.

Real Madrid are in Group F of the Champions League, alongside Celtic, Shakhtar Donetsk and RB Leipzig.

Edited by Bhargav