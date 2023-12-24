Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Toni Kroos yet to make future decision, Los Blancos not eyeing Aymeric Laporte, and more - December 24, 2023

Real Madrid have gone from strength to strength this season under Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian manager has taken his team to the top of the league after 18 games and have also qualified for the knockouts of the UEFA Champions League.

In terms of transfers, Toni Kroos is yet to make a decision on his future. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are not interested in Aymeric Laporte amid an injury crisis at the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from December 24, 2023.

Toni Kroos yet to make future decision

Toni Kroos hasn’t decided his next move yet

Toni Kroos is yet to make a decision on his future, according to Marca. The German midfielder is already part of the folklore at the Santiago Bernabeu, having enjoyed tremendous success with Real Madrid in the past decade. However, Kroos’ contract with the club is all set to run out at the end of this season and he hasn’t agreed to a new deal yet.

Despite the plethora of options in midfield at Carlo Ancelotti’s disposal, the 33-year-old has held his own this season. Kroos has been vital to the Italian’s plans so far, registering one goal and six assists from 23 outings across competitions.

The La Liga giants are pleased with his efforts and want him to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, the veteran midfielder will assess his performances and make a decision at the tail end of the season.

Real Madrid not eyeing Aymeric Laporte

Aymeric Laporte moved to the Middle East this summer

Real Madrid are not interested in Aymeric Laporte, according to Marca. The La Liga champions have been forced to consider defensive reinforcements in January following the unfortunate ACL injury to David Alaba earlier this month. Carlo Ancelotti is already without Eder Militao, who picked up a similar injury at the beginning of the situation.

The situation has sparked talks of a possible move for a new face at the turn of the year. Laporte, currently playing for Al Nassr, has emerged as an option.

However, Los Blancos are not considering the Spaniard, with his exorbitant €15 million annual salary possibly a deal breaker. The 29-year-old is also happy with the Middle Eastern club and is not looking for a way out this winter.

Endrick cannot wait to arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu

Endrick is eager to play for Real Madrid. Los Blancos agreed a deal with Palmeiras to sign the player in 2022 and the Brazilian is all set to arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu next summer. Endrick is the next big thing to emerge out of South American football and is already tipped to become a world-beater in the future.

Speaking to Marca, the 17-year-old insisted that he has dreamt of playing for the La Liga giants since he was a child.

“It will be a lot of responsibility, a great challenge. I am very excited to play with that shirt and to enjoy it with the fans. It's a dream I've had since I was a kid, to be part of Real Madrid. I know that I still have challenges ahead of me in Palmeiras and I have to fulfill them or at least help my team to be at the top, but of course I'm already thinking about Real Madrid,” said Endrick.

He continued:

"I hope to have a brilliant career there, in a great and impressive stadium. It is a dream since I was a child. All children have it, many football stars have played there. I went to a game a while ago and I could experience the atmosphere, the fans.... I will be very happy to play there."

Endrick has been tipped to become the long-term replacement for Karim Benzema at the Santiago Bernabeu.

