Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Vinicius Junior opens up on Champions League triumph; Toni Kroos aiming big next season, and more - July 26, 2022

Real Madrid will hope to get back to winning ways when they face Club America in a friendly on Saturday. Carlo Ancelotti’s men endured a disappointing defeat against Barcelona in their previous friendly, going down 1-0.

Meanwhile, Vinicius Junior has opened up on Madrid's UEFA Champions League triumph last season. Elsewhere, Toni Kroos is eager to win everything on offer for Los Blancos next campaign.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on July 26, 2022:

Vinicius Junior opens up on Champions League triumph

Vinicius Junior enjoyed a superb 2021-22 season at the Santiago Bernabeu

Vinicius Junior has opened up on Real Madrid’s incredible UEFA Champions League triumph last season. The Brazilian scored the winner against Liverpool in the final in Paris, helping Los Blancos win a record-extending 14th title in the competition.

Speaking to UEFA, as cited by Marca, Vinicius said that it was an incredible feeling to find the back of the net in the final.

“It was an unrepeatable feeling. Only those who have scored in this type of match in the Champions League can understand this feeling. It's indescribable. You don't know how to express it, how to tell it; there's no way to explain it. Only those who have lived football and gone through the emotions that we have experienced this season know how important it is and how happy it makes you,” said Vinicius.

He continued:

"It is an important moment with the most prestigious shirt in the world and in the most important competition. The Bernabeu is a unique place in the world and with our fans; that's why we celebrate so much. We had celebrated LaLiga a few days before, and we celebrated the Champions League after a brilliant season.”

The Brazilian also shed light on his connection with Karim Benzema.

“It's always important to have influence in matches, and Karim always tells me to be brave. You have to shoot to score or pass to assist. If not, keep the ball. Our connection has been very good, and we've been able to win a lot of games together,” said Vinicius.

Toni Kroos aiming aiming big with Real Madrid next season

Toni Kroos continues to be a vital part of Carlo Ancelotti’s team.

Toni Kroos is aiming to win every competition with Real Madrid next season. The German midfielder was one of the key driving forces of Los Blancos’ success in the recently concluded campaign.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra Toni Kroos’ passing accuracy since joining Real Madrid:



• 14/15: 95.1%

• 15/16: 94.6%

• 16/17: 93.7%

• 17/18: 93.9%

• 18/19: 94.2%

• 19/20: 93.8%

• 20/21: 92.9%

• 21/22: 93.7% Toni Kroos’ passing accuracy since joining Real Madrid:• 14/15: 95.1%• 15/16: 94.6%• 16/17: 93.7%• 17/18: 93.9%• 18/19: 94.2%• 19/20: 93.8%• 20/21: 92.9%• 21/22: 93.7% https://t.co/B8xEsaqi71

Speaking to Real Madrid TV, as relayed by Marca, Kroos also stressed the importance of pre-season.

“I hope we fight for all the titles. At Real Madrid, you want to win every competition you play in, although it's not always possible. There are a lot of titles at stake, and anyone who knows us knows that we will fight for all of them,” said Kroos.

He added:

"We are getting better and better every day. We are working hard for the season. Now it's about getting into match rhythm to be ready for August 10, when we play for the first title. We have to be ready for the important games. It's the same as always. It's pre-season, and we know how important it is. It's important to prepare for everything that's coming up because it's a very long season."

Real Madrid will be in contention for six titles next season.

Santiago Solari heaps praise on Carlo Ancelotti

Former Real Madrid manager Santiago Solari has heaped praise on Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian manager has been a revelation at the Santiago Bernabeu and achieved great success with Los Blancos last season.

Speaking to Marca, Solari said that he would listen to Ancelotti speak if he had a chance.

“With Ancelotti,I would just listen. I don't know him very well. I've met him a few times, probably when I was (coaching) in the youth team, and he was in the first team. I have a lot of personal affection for him, and he is a man of great wisdom. I would like to listen to him,” said Solari.

