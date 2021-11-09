Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Vinicius Junior turned down move to Manchester United to stay at Los Blancos; Uruguayan midfielder wanted by Liverpool, and more - 9th November 2021

Real Madrid have been on the rise under Carlo Ancelotti this season. Los Blancos are firmly in the race for the La Liga title after 12 games. The Italian has also taken his team to the top of Group D in the Champions League after four games.

Meanwhile, Madrid winger Vinicius Junior reportedly turned down a move to Manchester United to stay at Real Madrid. Elsewhere, a Los Blancos midfielder is wanted by Liverpool.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 9th November 2021.

Vinicius Junior turned down move to Manchester United to remain at Real Madrid

Vinicius Junior turned down a huge offer from Manchester United to stay on at Real Madrid, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional.

The Brazilian arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu as a teenager in 2018, but soon broke into the first eleven. The 21-year-old showed immense promise, but lacked consistency. However, Vinicius has finally broken his shackles this campaign, repaying the trust bestowed on him by Los Blancos.

The Brazilian has already scored nine times and set up seven more in 16 games in all competitions for Real Madrid. Los Blancos are working on a new contract with a huge release clause for their star player. Vinicius Junior is already attracting interest from the who's who of European football, including Manchester United. The Red Devils apparently tried to turn Vinicius' head with a blockbuster contract.

Squawka Football @Squawka



84% pass accuracy

45 passes

17 touches in opp. box (most)

10 duels won

6 ball recoveries

5 take-ons completed (most)

5 chances created (most)

4 tackles made

2 assists



And he scored two in the reverse fixture. Vinícius Júnior's game by numbers vs. Shakhtar:84% pass accuracy45 passes17 touches in opp. box (most)10 duels won6 ball recoveries5 take-ons completed (most)5 chances created (most)4 tackles made2 assistsAnd he scored two in the reverse fixture. #UCL Vinícius Júnior's game by numbers vs. Shakhtar:84% pass accuracy45 passes17 touches in opp. box (most)10 duels won6 ball recoveries5 take-ons completed (most)5 chances created (most)4 tackles made2 assistsAnd he scored two in the reverse fixture. #UCL https://t.co/U0hXwzxuBn

However, the Brazilian is happy at the Santiago Bernabeu. Manchester United offered the player a six-year contract with an annual salary of €16 million. However, Vinicius Junior turned down the proposal, and remains committed to Real Madrid.

Real Madrid's Federico Valverde wanted by Liverpool

Liverpool are keeping a close eye on Federico Valverde, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional.

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly a huge fan of the Real Madrid midfielder. Valverde rose through the ranks at the Santiago Bernabeu, and broke into the first team in 2018. Since then, the Uruguayan has played 114 times for Los Blancos, scoring five goals.

Liverpool are looking to bolster their midfield next year, and have their eyes on Valverde. However, the Uruguayan is highly rated at Real Madrid, and signed a new six-year deal this year, with a €1 billion release clause. As such, prising him away will not be easy.

Roberto Martinez opens up on Eden Hazard's struggles at Real Madrid

Belgian manager Roberto Martinez remains hopeful that Eden Hazard can get back to his best soon. The Real Madrid star has recovered from injury, but is struggling for game time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

E. Hazard Tweets @EHazardTweets



"I won't worry until Eden stops enjoying football. His situation in Madrid has become even more desperate, let's be honest." | 🚨



Via: @MadridXtra 🚨 | Belgium Manager Roberto Martínez, about Hazard:"I won't worry until Eden stops enjoying football. His situation in Madrid has become even more desperate, let's be honest." | 🚨Via: @elchiringuitotv 🚨 | Belgium Manager Roberto Martínez, about Hazard:"I won't worry until Eden stops enjoying football. His situation in Madrid has become even more desperate, let's be honest." | 🚨Via: @elchiringuitotv & @MadridXtra https://t.co/kgRyDEGVkL

Speaking to HLN, as cited by Marca, Martinez has claimed that he's not worried about his star's lack of first-team action at Los Blancos.

"Medically speaking, he is fine, and we know that he is doing extra work to be in shape. He wants to do everything possible to reach his maximum level again," said Martinez. We won't get worried until Eden stops enjoying football, but for now, that is not the case," continued Martinez.

