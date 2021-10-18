Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Zinedine Zidane tips Los Blancos star to win Ballon d'Or; Mohamed Salah advised to move to Santiago Bernabeu, and more - 18th October 2021

Real Madrid travel to the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium on Tuesday to face Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League. Los Blancos are second in Group D after enduring a shock defeat against competition debutants Sheriff on Matchday two.

Meanwhile, Zinedine Zidane believes a Real Madrid player deserves to win the Ballon d'Or award this year. Elsewhere, Mohamed Salah has been advised to join Los Blancos by a Premier League legend.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 18th October 2021.

Zinedine Zidane tips Karim Benzema to win Ballon d'Or

Zinedine Zidane has backed Karim Benzema to win the Ballon d'Or award.

Zinedine Zidane has backed Karim Benzema to win the Ballon d'Or award this year. The Real Madrid striker has been in fabulous goalscoring form in recent times, recently winning the UEFA Nations Cup with France.

Los Blancos have heavily relied on Benzema for quite some time, with most of the other forwards at the club struggling to impress. The Frenchman has registered nine goals in eight league games so far, helping Real Madrid to a blistering start to the new season.

Speaking to TF1's Telefoot, as relayed by AS, Zidane heaped praise on his countryman, and claimed Benzema deserves the Ballon d'Or award this year.

"We're talking about a player who deserves to win this (year's) Ballon d'Or. He's an incredible player; I had the great honour of coaching him. He knows how to do everything on the pitch. I hope he can be rewarded with this Ballon d'Or. It's the right moment because he's at the top of his game," said Zidane.

Los Blancos Live @LosBlancos_Live 🎙 Zinedine Zidane: “Benzema deserves to win this Ballon d’Or. He is an incredible player, I had the great honor of coaching him. He can do everything on the pitch. He is on top, and I hope that he could be awarded this Ballon d’Or.” #BenzemaBallonDor 🎙 Zinedine Zidane: “Benzema deserves to win this Ballon d’Or. He is an incredible player, I had the great honor of coaching him. He can do everything on the pitch. He is on top, and I hope that he could be awarded this Ballon d’Or.” #BenzemaBallonDor https://t.co/m0qHBH0unE

Mohamed Salah advised to move to Real Madrid

Gary Neville believes Mohamed Salah might eventually leave for Real Madrid.

Gary Neville believes Mohamed Salah will eventually leave for Real Madrid. The Egyptian is among the best players in the world on current form, but his future with Liverpool continues to hang in the balance. Salah's representatives are currently engaged in negotiations with the Reds over an extension.

However, speaking on Sky Sports, as relayed by AS, Neville claimed Salah might desire a move away from Anfield.

"I think Salah’s got to experience Real Madrid, the Bernabeu. Real Madrid are going to come back. I think he’s done an unbelievable job at Liverpool. I’ve just always felt he wants a Paris, a Real Madrid, a Barcelona, and I think he’ll go and get it. But I might be wrong,” said Neville.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch Neville: “I think Salah’s got to experience Real Madrid, the Bernabeu. Real Madrid are going to come back. I know it’s not great at the moment at Barcelona/Madrid but Salah is similar to those I’ve just mentioned, I think he has to have that on his CV at the end of his career.” Neville: “I think Salah’s got to experience Real Madrid, the Bernabeu. Real Madrid are going to come back. I know it’s not great at the moment at Barcelona/Madrid but Salah is similar to those I’ve just mentioned, I think he has to have that on his CV at the end of his career.”

Real Madrid enter race for Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Real Madrid have entered the race for Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Real Madrid have entered the race for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato.

Also Read

Carlo Ancelotti wants to be reunited with the Everton star at the Santiago Bernabeu, and has asked Los Blancos to secure his services. Calvert-Lewin has caught the eye for club and country in recent times, and is wanted by Arsenal as well.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are eager to add Erling Haaland to their roster next summer. However, with the Norwegian expected to ignite a bidding war for his services, Los Blancos have identified Calvert-Lewin as a viable option.

For more Football related daily news & updates, follow the Sportskeeda Football page now.

Edited by Bhargav