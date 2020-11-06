Real Madrid unhappy about loanee Reinier Jesus' game time at Borussia Dortmund

This summer, Real Madrid sent center attacking midfielder Reinier Jesus to Borussia Dortmund on a two-year loan. Real Madrid signed Reinier from Flamengo in a deal worth €30 million last winter. The 18-year-old was assigned to their reserves for the rest of the season.

The Los Blancos sent Reinier out on loan so that he may acquire valuable playing time and experience playing for a top-level club like Borussia Dortmund. Real Madrid have experienced great success with such moves in the past.

Many will remember that current Inter Milan right-back Ashraf Hakimi was a Real Madrid youth-product who spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Dortmund, where he flourish under Lucien Favre and became one of the most promising young defenders in Europe.

Dortmund are more willing than any other high-level club to give opportunities to young players, even loanees. The club in the recent past have signed and given chances to many young talents such as Jadon Sancho, Giovanni Reyna, Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham.

Real Madrid upset with the lack of playing time Reinier Jesus has seen during his loan spell at Dortmund

Unfortunately, Reinier's loan hasn't gone according to plan from Real Madrid’s perspective. The youngster has featured in just 38 Bundesliga minutes and 18 Champions League minutes in four appearances off the bench.

Mario Cortegana of AS reports that both Real Madrid and Reinier are not happy with the current situation, emphasizing that the club wants Reinier as much as he can over the next two years. Thier priority is for him to get game time.

Reinier's situation at Dortmund is however much trickier that Hakimi's was during his time at the Bundesliga club, therefore Real Madrid may have to reduce their expectations. The 18-year-old faces stiff competition for places in Dortmund's midfield.

Dortmund have one of the best young prospects in the world in Giovanni Reyna, and possess the likes of Julian Brandt, Mahmoud Dahoud, Marco Reus, and Thorgan Hazard to round out the attacking talent whom Reinier has to compete with for a place in the squad.

Reinier still has time to play in this loan, and if Real Madrid want to terminate it, they run the risk of upsetting a club they have a good relationship with. Real Madrid have expressed their interest in signing Dortmund stars Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho in the past, and must therefore maintain their good relationship with Dortmund.