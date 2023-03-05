Real Madrid unhappy with recent performances of player they bought for €80m - Reports

Spanish giants Real Madrid are reportedly not too impressed with the recent performances of French midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni.

The midfielder has struggled to perform for Los Blancos since returning from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in December.

His game time has also been affected and was most recently dropped from the starting XI during their first-leg Copa del Rey semi-final clash against Barcelona. They lost the game 1-0.

However, it is believed that the decision to drop Tchouaméni for the El Classico clash was a precaution because he had just returned from injury.

However, as per El Nacional, there are internal concerns surrounding the midfielder's performance which could have possibly played a key role.

The Frenchman joined Real Madrid last summer from French side AS Monaco for a transfer fee of €80 million plus €20 million add-ons.

While Tchouaméni has had a bright start to life at the Santiago Bernabeu, his recent performances are said to have dropped in recent games. The Spanish giants are hence unhappy with the Frenchman's performances and expect him to get back into form soon.

The departure of Brazilian international Casemiro to Manchester United last summer has also created more vacuum for Tchouaméni to fill at Real Madrid.

Many will argue that filling the boots vacated by veteran defensive midfielder Casemiro could be too huge for the French youngster. However, considering his heavy transfer fee, it is expected for the 23-year-old to step up at Madrid.

The holding midfielder has so far made 28 appearances for Ancelotti's team in all competitions this season, providing two assists.

Carlo Ancelotti defends three veteran Real Madrid stars amid dip-in form this season

Carlo Ancelotti has offered support to the trio of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, and Karim Benzema amid a series of back-lashes from Real Madrid fans.

This comes in the wake of the club's disappointing 1-0 home defeat to bitter rivals Barcelona during the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final.

Speaking about Modric and Kroos, Ancelotti said:

"They are players who think about what they are going to do before they receive [the ball]. And they have that quality. They don't run, they make the ball run. I was taught that that's what's important, because the ball doesn't sweat.

On Benzema, Ancelotti claimed that he isn't concerned about the striker's form and that the Frenchman doesn't need to score in every game. He said:

"It's not possible to score in every game. Karim doesn't worry me, because I see him well, in good physical condition, certainly better than in the first part of the season.

He continued:

"In attack we are doing very well, we have scored the most goals in the league. He has failed in some specific moments, nothing more. But there is no attacking problem, because we are the top scorers in LaLiga."

Real Madrid will next face Real Betis away in La Liga on Sunday, March 5.

