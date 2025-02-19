Real Madrid used video of Cristiano Ronaldo from 2018 to appeal against Jude Bellingham red card incident in LaLiga clash: Reports

According to Marca (via Madrid Xtra on X), Real Madrid used a video of Cristiano Ronaldo from 2018 to appeal against Jude Bellingham's red card against Osasuna. The Englishman was sent off for using abusive words at the referee when the two sides clashed in LaLiga on Saturday, February 15.

Bellingham was given his marching orders in the 39th minute by referee Juan Luis Munera Montero. The referee claimed that the Los Blancos midfielder had sworn the words "f*ck you" at him. Bellingham, however, defended himself, claiming he said "f*ck off" to himself out of frustration.

Madrid appealed the red card to the Spanish Football Federation's disciplinary committee but had its case dismissed. The club failed to prove that Bellingham hadn't directed his X-rated remark toward the referee. The 21-year-old midfielder will now face a two-match ban suspension.

As per Marca, Real Madrid used a video of Cristiano Ronaldo explaining how saying ‘f*ck off’ is normal in England and isn’t something offensive to appeal Bellingham’s red card.

During an interview in 2018, Ronaldo who was then on the books of Real Madrid, stated that referees in England were more flexible than those in Spain. He claimed that English referees don't see "f*ck off" as an insult, whereas Spanish referees send players off for uttering the same words.

What matches will Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham miss after two-match suspension for red card against Osasuna?

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham has been banned for two matches after the club's appeal for his red card against Osasuna was rejected. According to Daily Mail, Los Blancos plans to launch a second appeal.

In the meantime, the former Borussia Dortmund star will miss his side's league games against Girona (February 23) and Real Betis (March 2). However, he will be available to play in their Copa del Rey semi-final first-leg tie with Real Sociedad at the Reale Arena on February 26.

Bellingham has been a key member of Carlo Ancelotti's setup this season. He has scored seven goals and contributed six assists in 20 league matches. Overall, the 21-year-old has 11 goals and 10 assists in 33 games across competitions this term.

