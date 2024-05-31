Real Madrid v Dortmund: How much money will Champions League winners receive?

Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund will face each other in the final of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League on Saturday, June 1, at the Wembley Stadium in London, England. The payout (depending on the result) for the two teams has now been reported in the media.

As per Madrid Xtra on X, the winner will receive €20 million while the runner-up will get €15.5m in prize money.

Madrid topped the group with six wins out of six alongside teams like Napoli, Union Berlin, and S.C. Braga. They faced RB Leipzig in the round of 16 and progressed to the last eight with a 2-1 victory on aggregate.

Los Blancos battled defending champions Manchester City in the quarterfinals. The two teams played out a 4-4 across two legs before Madrid progressed on penalties. Real Madrid overcame Bayern Munich in the semifinals with two late goals from Joselu to win the tie 4-3 on aggregate.

As for Borussia Dortmund, they topped a group consisting of teams like Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), AC Milan, and Newcastle United. Their impressive run continued with a 3-1 aggregate win against PSV in the last 16.

Dortmund staged a strong comeback against Atletico Madrid to win the quarterfinals 5-4 on aggregate. They continued their fairytale run with a 2-0 aggregate win against PSG in the last four.

What Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has said ahead of the UEFA Champions League final?

Carlo Ancelotti has won the Champions League twice as a player and four times as a manager (a competition record). However, he has also lost on occasions. Ahead of the game against Dortmund, Ancelotti said (via Mirror):

“I've felt the greatest emotions in this competition – my greatest positive emotions as well as my greatest negative emotions. I can't forget the [1984] final we lost against Liverpool when I was at Roma, nor the other final we lost against Liverpool in 2005 [as coach of Milan]."

Adding his good experiences, Ancelotti continued:

"But there are also many positive memories. Passion certainly prevails, and that's what keeps me going. We're really happy to play in yet another final. The nerves will come, but we aim to let them come as late as possible. We have to seize this moment, this huge match, the most beautiful match of the year, and also the most beautiful to experience.”

Madrid's opponent Dortmund has only won the Champions League once in the past, in 1997 against Juventus.