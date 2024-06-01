Real Madrid v Dortmund: Theo Walcott predicts Champions League final to go to penalties, picks winner and Man of the Match

Former Arsenal forward Theo Walcott has predicted Real Madrid will beat Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League final via penalties. The game is set to take place on Saturday, June 1, at Wembley.

Walcott reckons that the game will end 1-1 after extra time and Los Blancos will go on to win their 15th UCL title in penalties. Walcott has claimed Toni Kroos will be the Man of the Match in his final game for the club.

Real Madrid will face Borussia Dortmund in the final at Wembley. Carlo Ancelotti's side beat Bayern Munich in the semi-final (4-3 on aggregate) while Dortmund knocked out Paris Saint-Germain with a 2-1 aggregate win.

Trending

This is the first time the two teams will clash in a Champions League final. Dortmund are on the hunt for their second UCL trophy.

Expand Tweet

On the other hand, the game has a few intriguing subplots as well. Toni Kroos will play the final club game of his career. The mega final will also mark Marco Reus' last-ever game for Borussia Dortmund.

The stage is set and it's time for the stars to shine. Walcott's prediction is also in. After the end of the match, one side will erupt in rapturous celebrations while the other will immerse in agony.

Carlo Ancelotti previews Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Madrid

Real Madrid have beaten Manchester City and Bayern Munich en route to the final. Many feel Dortmund are an easier team to dispose of for the Madrid giants.

Carlo Ancelotti, however, pointed out that a final is always a nervy occasion because teams often have to worry about losing. He said (via The Guardian):

"The final is the most important game but also the most dangerous. You have to enjoy being here, but then comes the worry that something will go wrong."

Los Merengues are certainly the more experienced team on a big stage like this, having won the UCL trophy 14 times. However, Dortmund have shown that they can hang in with the heavyweights under the brightest of lights.