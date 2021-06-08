Real Madrid veteran set to leave the club after June 30 - Reports

Spanish defender Sergio Ramos will leave Real Madrid when his contract expires at the end of June. The veteran defender is set to end his 16-year association with Los Blancos and receive a special farewell from the club.

According to ABC, Sergio Ramos will not sign a contract extension with Real Madrid, meaning he will become a free agent once his deal with the club expires.

Real Madrid is planning a special farewell for their club captain, during which he will be pictured alongside the 22 trophies he has won in his time in the Spanish capital.

Sergio Ramos joined Real Madrid from Sevilla in the summer of 2005. The 35-year-old developed into one of the best defenders of his generation during his time with Los Blancos.

Ramos has made over 670 appearances for Real Madrid and has contributed an astonishing 101 goals whilst playing as a defender. The Spaniard has helped the club win five La Liga titles, four Champions Leagues, and two Copa del Reys.

Sergio Ramos played a massive role in Real Madrid's La Liga triumph under Zinedine Zidane in the 2019-20 season.

His impact was limited during the course of the 2020-21 season due to several injuries. Ramos made just 21 appearances in all competitions for the club this season.

His lack of match fitness resulted in him being left out of Luis Enrique's Spain squad for Euro 2020.

Real Madrid was reportedly keen to extend Sergio Ramos' contract with the club. The Real Madrid captain was looking for a two-year deal with an increase in his current salary.

But Los Blancos were only willing to offer a one-year extension due to their strict policy of handing one-year deals to players above 30.

Sergio Ramos has firmly established himself as a club legend and one of the greatest players ever to represent Real Madrid.

Sergio Ramos has turned down Real Madrid's latest contract offer, which included a 10% pay cut.



Zinedine Zidane's departure was another reason why Ramos rejected the deal on the table.



PSG, Manchester City, and Manchester United have all expressed an interest in Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos is unlikely to be short of suitors this summer. Manchester United, Manchester City, and PSG have monitored the veteran defender's contract situation with Real Madrid.

Sergio Ramos has expressed an interest in playing in the Premier League in the past. Despite approaching the latter stages of his career, Ramos has proven that he still has the ability to perform at the highest level.

