Real Madrid vs Elche Prediction and Betting Tips - 23rd January 2022

Real Madrid host Elche at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga on Sunday.

This will be their second clash in four days as the sides played out an intense Copa del Rey encounter in Alicante on Thursday.

Los Blancos won the tie 2-1 in extra-time after the sides played out a goalless draw in normal time.

A red card for Marcelo in the 102nd minute was quickly followed by a goal by the home side as Los Franjoverdes took a shock lead through Gonzalo Verdu.

However, in the second 15 minutes, Carlo Ancelotti's men fired back through Isco and Eden Hazard to secure a memorable comeback victory.

Pere Milla was later sent off for the hosts in stoppage time.

However, both him and the Brazilian are available for the weekend's clash as their suspension doesn't apply in the league.

Real Madrid are currently at the top of the La Liga table with 49 points from 21 games, four clear of second-placed Sevilla.

Elche are down in 15th, hovering just five points above the relegation zone, though they're unbeaten in their last three top-flight matches.

Real Madrid vs Elche Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Elche have never beaten Real Madrid in their previous eight clashes, losing seven times

Elche have also lost on all four of their visits to the Santiago Bernabeu

Los Blancos are currently on a 20-game unbeaten run at home in La Liga, which includes 10 matches in the current season

The capital side have failed to score in only four of their last 30 league matches at home, but it includes three in the ongoing campaign alone

Real Madrid vs Elche Prediction

Los Blancos have been on a fine run of form this season and look well set to reclaim their Spanish crown.

Elche managed to keep such a side at bay for 105 minutes and will therefore feel confident coming into Sunday.

However, it was a weakened Real Madrid side missing some of their key players, all of whom are set to return for this one.

The visitors simply don't stand a chance.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3-0 Elche

Real Madrid vs Elche Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Real Madrid (They've never lost to Elche)

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: over 2.5

Tip 3 - Karim Benzema to score anytime: Yes (The Frenchman has scored five goals in his last five league matches)

