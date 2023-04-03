Real Madrid want 2022 FIFA World Cup winner with Argentina if they fail to sign Jude Bellingham: Reports

Spanish giants Real Madrid have identified Argentine international Alexis McAllister as a transfer alternative to Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham this summer.

Los Blancos are already making plans for the upcoming summer transfer window and have identified Bellingham as a top target.

The England international is currently regarded as one of Europe's top prospects and is expected to be in high demand from top European clubs this summer.

Bellingham has so far scored an impressive total of nine goals along with seven assists across all competitions for Dortmund this season. He also caught the eye during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The player is believed to be very much open to a move to Real Madrid this summer. However, Dortmund's asking price and potential competition from other clubs for his signature could be a huge challenge for Los Blancos.

Meanwhile, the Spanish giants are reportedly lining up an alternative option in McAllister from Brighton should they fail to land Bellingham this summer.

The Argentine international is believed to be very much appreciated by Madrid's hierarchy and they see him as a quality addition to their team.

McAllister has been in tremendous form with club side Brighton during the ongoing 2022-23 football campaign and is also expected to be in high demand this summer.

The 24-year-old international has so far scored a combined total of 10 goals and two assists for Brighton in 27 games across all competitions this season.

He was also among the standout players for his national team Argentina when they won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year in December.

However, just like Bellingham, McAllister is unlikely to come cheaply for Real Madrid as his club side could possibly demand a huge fee should they decide to cash in on him this summer.

The Argentine midfielder joined Brighton in 2019 from Argentinos Juniors. He has since gone on to become an integral member of the Seagulls as well as one of the top Premier League midfielders.

It's left to be seen as to whether Real Madrid will succeed in signing either Bellingham or McAllister this summer, as they aim to strengthen their midfield ahead of next season.

Carlo Ancelotti provides an update on out-of-favor Real Madrid star after recent La Liga performance

The Italian tactician has hinted at a possible new role for Belgian superstar Eden Hazard following his recent display against Real Valladolid.

Hazard showed flashes of what he can offer Ancelotti with his impressive cameo in Real Madrid's recent 6-0 thrashing of Valladolid. The Belgian recorded an assist as created four goal-scoring chances coming off the bench.

Reacting to Hazard's impressive performance, Ancelotti said, as seen in Football-Espana,

"Eden has trained during the break. He has played very little, but he has done well, and has given an assist. By training well, he will have opportunities.”

