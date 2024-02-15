Real Madrid reportedly wish to resign Takefusa Kubo and use the Japanese star in a swap deal to bring Manchester United's Marcus Rashford to the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to Real Madrid Exclusivo, Los Blancos can resign Kubo for €30 million. The 22-year-old attacker has performed well for Real Sociedad in La Liga this season, bagging six goals and three assists.

Kubo moved to Real Sociedad in the summer of 2022 from Real Madrid for a reported initial fee of €6 million. Since then, he's scored 15 goals and assisted 13 in 71 appearances in all competitions.

With Kubo on the radar of multiple top sides, the aforementioned report states that pulling off a deal of this nature would be extremely complicated. Moreover, Rashford is considered one of the star men for the Red Devils.

Despite a disappointing 2023-24 campaign that's seen the English forward bag just five goals across competitions, he has found the back of the net 128 times for Manchester United overall.

A move to Real Madrid may be tempting for the 26-year-old, who is part of the Red Devils team that are currently struggling. United are out of all domestic cup competitions this season and also crashed out of the Champions League in the group stage.

They're also sixth in the Premier League, six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. Meanwhile, Real Madrid are top of La Liga, five points clear of second-placed Girona, and are leading their Round of 16 Champions League tie (1-0 v RB Leipzig).

Manchester United striker has drawn interest from Real Madrid- Reports

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has reportedly drawn interest from Real Madrid amid his recent impressive goalscoring run (via Mirror). The Denmark international arrived at Old Trafford from Atalanta last summer for a reported €73.9 million.

Although he went without scoring a Premier League goal in his first 14 appearances, Hojlund has scored in each of his last five matches. Los Blancos may find it hard to sign the attacker, who described his move to Manchester as the 'perfect match'.

He said in the summer (via Mirror):

"It's about dreaming big and daring to dream big. It's rare you get everything in one package, but I'd say everything has just come together with me and Manchester United. It's a perfect match."

"Right now the club is going through a process, and I would very much like to be a part of it," Hojlund added.

Overall, Hojlund has scored 11 goals in 29 matches across competitions this season. Expect him to lead the line in the Red Devils' next match against Luton Town on Sunday, February 18.