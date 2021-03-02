Ramon Calderon claims Mohamed Salah is "wanted" by Real Madrid, suggests the club can't afford him

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon has revealed the club are keen on a summer swoop for Liverpool star Mohamed Salah but would struggle to meet the Reds' asking price.

Calderon claims the Liverpool talisman is on Real's wishlist amid a sensational four-year stint at Anfield. However, he added that Zinedine Zidane could struggle to land the Egyptian as the club lack the financial power to pull off a deal of that magnitude.

Speaking on ON Time Sports, the 69-year-old said:

"He is a great player and a goalscorer. He helped Liverpool by giving his best, but I don't think they will let him go. It is expected that, if they were to think about it, they would only let him go for a lot of money. Salah is wanted, of course, by Real Madrid, but Liverpool would ask for a lot of money and, if that deal were to be completed, it would be crucial. Salah is a great player with fantastic potential, and any club wishes to acquire such talents. But for Real Madrid I do not think they have the financial means to sign Salah.”

Real Madrid are one of Europe's top clubs hit with the coronavirus pandemic's financial effect. In December, it was revealed that the club had lost a whopping €106million since the pandemic started. A statement on the official Real Madrid website wrote:

“The impact of COVID-19 has led to a reduction in income of -13% (-€106 million), and once the costs directly associated with said income (€16 million) have been discounted, represents a loss of -€91 million caused by COVID-19 in the 2019/20 financial year.”

Real Madrid have struggled to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid have been linked with a move for Salah ever since his sensational debut campaign for Liverpool. Since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure, Real have struggled to fill his huge boots in attack.

Former Chelsea man Eden Hazard was touted to replace the Portuguese's influence. However, he has struggled with life in La Liga, and Real have seemingly turned their attention to Salah.

With interest high in his services, the 28-year-old previously stirred transfer speculation when he stated his admiration for both Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Salah has kept a cool head despite the swirling rumors, proving to be a standout performer in Liverpool’s horrific season so far.

While Liverpool have floundered in their title defense, the Egyptian has scored 17 goals in the Premier League and 24 in 36 appearances across all competitions.

Salah is contracted to Liverpool until the summer of 2023, and it will be interesting to see how his future unravels.