Real Madrid want to sign AC Milan superstar in January amid Karim Benzema injury concerns - Reports 

According to SPORT, as reported by Madrid Universal, Real Madrid are eyeing a January move for AC Milan forward Rafael Leao amid Karim Benzema's injury issues.

Benzema has been sporadic for Los Blancos so far this season. The 2022 Ballon d'Or winner has made only 12 appearances in all competitions, scoring six goals and assisting one.

The Frenchman was agonizingly ruled out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup recently. At 34, Benzema is not getting any younger in terms of his physicality and fitness.

Carlo Ancelotti has depended on the Brazilian duo of Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo to lead his team's attack this campaign. However, adding further depth won't be a bad prospect for the Italian manager.

Hence, Leao has emerged as a potential target for the Madrid giants. The Portugal international has scored seven goals and provided nine assists in 20 games across competitions for AC Milan this season.

The forward is set to star for his country at the 2022 FIFA World Cup as well.

Leao has a contract with the Serie A side until 2024 and is yet to renew. Hence, should the player decide to leave in the final years of his deal, a lesser fee might be negotiated.

Leao isn't the only forward Real Madrid are keeping tabs on. Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez is reportedly an option as well.

Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga says Karim Benzema was annoyed to be ruled out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Karim Benzema is perhaps in the best form of his professional career in recent times. However, the French forward missed out on the chance to show his mettle at the grandest stage of all after being ruled out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup due to injury.

The striker's Real Madrid teammate Eduardo Camavinga has now revealed that Benzema was 'annoyed' to miss out on the tournament. The midfielder said (via Get French Football News):

"I didn’t see him leave training. It was during the match. Then he went to go off for tests, but it was late and we all went to bed. We heard the news the next morning. It hurts but our objective doesn’t change. We have a match coming very soon, and if we get hung up on it, it could be difficult,

"We knew late in the evening that he was unavailable, but he couldn’t tell us because he left early this morning. I have messaged him since. He was annoyed to miss out on the competition. It’s a blow but we have lots of good players and we’ll fight for all of those who haven’t had the chance to come.”

Without Karim Benzema, France will get their title defense underway on November 22 against Australia in Group D. The other teams in the group are Denmark and Tunisia.

