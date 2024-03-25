Real Madrid will be asked to pay €45 million to sign 18-year-old transfer target in the summer - Reports

Spanish giants Real Madrid have been informed that it would cost around €45 million to sign teenage star Leny Yoro from Lille, amid growing interest. The French youngster has emerged as a major target for Los Blancos heading into the summer transfer window.

In recent years, Real Madrid have prided themselves in their readiness to spend heavily on young talents before their rivals. Their deals for Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo as well as Endrick and Arda Guler more recently, can easily be remembered.

After signing Endrick as a 17-year-old for around €60 million, the side are prepared to spend a hefty sum on Lille youngster Leny Yoro. The 18-year-old will cost them around €45 million to join in the summer, amid interest from French giants PSG as well.

According to newspaper El Nacional, Real Madrid are ready to pay the asking price for the defender, who they see as the next Raphael Varane. They also signed Varane as a teenager from Ligue 1, after which he became one of the world's best at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Yoro has come of age this season at Lille, becoming one of the club's most important players despite his age. The France U-21 international has appeared 35 times for the club, scoring three goals for his boyhood club.

Yoro's quality has been out there for everyone to see across Europe, leading to several inquiries from different sides. PSG, Manchester United, and Chelsea are all interested in him, leading Los Blancos to move quickly to wrap up an agreement for his signing.

Real Madrid youngster agrees to permanent AC Milan switch

Sky Sports has reported that Real Madrid teenage star Alex Jimenez is set to join AC Milan permanently after the Italian giants decided to trigger his buy option. The 18-year-old Spaniard had been on loan at the San Síro since last summer and has mostly spent time with the U-19s.

AC Milan have now reached an agreement with Los Blancos over the permanent transfer of the teenage right-back, with the expected cost to be around €5 million. The Rossoneri will enter into talks with the teenager over his terms before the deal is officially announced by both sides.

Jimenez has played 17 times for the Milan Primavera side in their league, adding another five senior appearances for the club across all competitions. A Real Madrid Castilla graduate, the Spaniard has followed in the footsteps of Theo Hernandez by joining AC Milan from Los Blancos.