Real Madrid will not sanction permanent Arsenal move for Martin Odegaard - Reports 

Real Madrid are not entertaining the idea of Martin Odegaard joining Arsenal permanently in the summer, which will come as a huge blow to the Gunners. According to a report by Spanish media outlet Marca, the Los Blancos still view Odegaard as a key part of their plans moving forward.

The Norway international has flourished after joining Arsenal on loan from Real Madrid in January. He has scored two goals for the club while also winning plaudits for his creativity.

Odegaard's standout performance came in the 3-3 draw with West Ham on Sunday, where Mikel Arteta's side came back from being three goals down to snatch a point.

Despite adapting well to life at the Emirates, Martin Odegaard is reportedly keen on making a mark with Real Madrid but wants some clarity on the managerial situation at the club next season.

The 22-year-old has struggled to win the trust of Zinedine Zidane and will need to be guaranteed playing time before he returns to the Bernabeu.

Odegaard is currently on international duty with Norway and caused a scare when he went down clutching his ankle against Gibraltar. However, Norway manager Stale Solbakken stated his hope that the Arsenal man will be fit for the next game on Saturday after what was not a 'serious injury'.

''I have a big hope that Martin will be fit for the game against Turkey on Saturday. It's not a serious injury," said Solbakken.

Odegaard himself also eased concerns by adding:

''I twisted my ankle, but I think I will be fit for the game against Turkey.''

Arsenal spell helping Odegaard rediscover his best form

Arsenal are keen on making Odegaard's transfer permanent.

Martin Odegaard made headlines as a teenager when he played in Norway and there was an intense race among Europe's biggest clubs for the player's signature. Real Madrid ultimately signed the then-teenager on a mega-contract in January of 2015.

Odegaard, however, struggled to make a mark at the Bernabeu, with questions being raised about his professionalism. He went out on several loan spells over the next few years but it was with Real Sociedad that Odegaard showcased his full range of abilities.

His performances at the Anoeta led many to believe that he would be given chances upon his return to Real Madrid. However, this was not the case as Odegaard made just three starts in the first half of the season.

A loan deal with Arsenal until the end of the season was agreed to in January of 2021. The former Stromgodset man has flourished in North London, leading to hope among Arsenal fans that his deal will be made permanent in the summer.