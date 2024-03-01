Real Madrid will look to sign Kylian Mbappe's PSG teammate as free agent in 2025 or 2026 - Reports

Real Madrid are considering the possibility of signing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Achraf Hakimi as a free agent once his contract with the French club ends in 2025 or 2026. The Spanish giants are keen to reunite Hakimi with PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe, who is on the verge of sealing a move to the Spanish capital.

Morocco international Hakimi began his professional career in Spain, where he was a Real Madrid player. The pacey right-back featured for Los Blancos before moving permanently to Inter Milan for €43 million in 2020, after which his career blossomed spectacularly.

In world football, the 25-year-old is considered to be one of the best in his position, owing to his performances for club and country over the years. The Moroccan star's future at the Parc Des Princes is uncertain as he has yet to extend his contract with the club, leading sides to consider swooping on him.

Real Madrid are looking to sign a new right-back to take over from long-serving star Dani Carvajal, who at 32, is no longer at the peak of his powers. Los Blancos will now turn to the man who couldn't dislodge Carvajal to replace him, as per The Athletic.

Hakimi has had a hugely impressive career since leaving the Santiago Bernabeu, and has won the league in Italy and France, while playing a key role in each triumph. The former Borussia Dortmund loanee also helped his country become the first African side to reach the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup in 2022.

Hakimi will reach the end of his PSG contract in 2026, and Los Blancos are waiting in the wings to sign him as a free agent once this happens. The Spanish giants are set to sign his PSG teammate and close friend Kylian Mbappe on a similar deal once the 2023-24 season ends.

Achraf Hakimi has contributed four goals and five assists in 26 appearances for Les Parisiens this season, underlining his attacking quality.

Jude Bellingham set to return for Real Madrid against Valencia

Real Madrid are set to welcome star man Jude Bellingham to action when they face Valencia on Saturday. Los Blancos were without the 20-year-old midfielder since February 10, when he picked up an injury.

Bellingham picked up an ankle injury against Girona but has been passed fit to feature against Valencia at the Mestalla. The young midfielder has scored 16 goals in 21 league appearances for Los Blancos this season.

Real Madrid will also be with veteran striker Joselu, who like Bellingham, is back among the squad for the match. The Spanish giants will look to maintain or extend their lead atop the league standings.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Man Utd and other Premier League GW 27 fixtures! Click here