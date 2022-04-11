"Real Madrid will lose some matches" - Barcelona star makes bold claim on La Liga title race after thrilling Levante win 

Barcelona forward Luuk de Jong believes his side still have an outside chance of catching Real Madrid to win the La Liga title.

This comes after the Catalan giants picked up a late 3-2 win over Levante with de Jong himself scoring the winner in injury time.

De Jong was pleased with the late winner he scored against Levante to maintain the Blaugrana's excellent form under Xavi Hernandez. Speaking after the game on Sunday, the Dutch forward was quoted as saying the following (via Barca Universal):

"I'm very happy. I like to score goals, but scoring in the last minute and getting all three points is a different feeling. I think we deserve to be proud of this Barcelona team."

Luuk de Jong also suggested that the Catalan giants should maintain their good form and pounce on any opportunities where Los Blancos drop points. He added:

"Real Madrid will lose some matches and they will drop points. We have to be attentive to their results."

Following their win over Levante, Xavi's side are now second in the standings, 12 points behind league leaders Real Madrid. They do have a game in hand over their fierce-rivals.

It is, however, worth noting that Real Madrid only have seven matches remaining in La Liga. For Barcelona to have a chance of winning the title, Carlo Ancelotti's side will have to lose at least three games from now until the end of the season.

But they do have games against Sevilla and Atletico Madrid coming up in the next few weeks.

Barcelona, meanwhile, will need to win all their remaining games to have any chance of pipping Los Blancos to the title at the end of the season.

Barcelona thrashed Real Madrid in the El Clasico last month

It is worth mentioning that the Catalan giants secured an emphatic 4-0 victory over Real Madrid in the El Clasico last month.

Goals Ferran Torres, Ronald Araujo and a brace from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were enough for Xavi's side to secure all three points at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos, however, have since recovered and notched up two wins in the league against Celta Vigo and Getafe. They also secured a comfortable 3-1 win over Chelsea in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal tie.

It may be unlikely, but they believe that if Sevilla can take points off Real Madrid next weekend they can still win La Liga.



Barcelona, meanwhile, are currently on a 15-match unbeaten run in the league. The Catalan giants have not lost a league game since losing to Real Betis on December 4.

