Real Madrid willing to offer €30m and 27-year-old in player-plus-cash deal to sign Bruno Fernandes from Manchester United: Reports

According to El Nacional, Real Madrid are willing to offer €30 million and 27-year-old left-back Ferland Mendy in a bid to sign Bruno Fernandes from Manchester United.

Fernandes has established himself as one of the best players for Manchester United in recent times. Since his arrival in 2020, Fernandes has scored 53 goals and provided 42 assists in 146 games for the Red Devils.

However, the aforementioned report states that Florentino Perez had his sights set on the player in 2020 when Zinedine Zidane was still at the helm of Los Blancos.

The French manager believed that then-Sporting Lisbon star Fernandes didn't have what it took to be a success at the Santiago Bernabeu. He was rather obsessed with the idea of signing Paul Pogba from Manchester United.

Fernandes has certainly proved his quality as one of the best midfielders in the world since his move to Old Trafford.

Perez is looking to correct the mistake he once made and is looking to offer Mendy along with cash to seal the Portuguese's signature.

Former Real Madrid president gave his verdict on Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Manchester United

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon recently revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo was never going to accept his bit-part role at United.

Ronaldo was sporadic in United's starting XI under Erik ten Hag. Calderon implied that a player of Ronaldo's stature would never have accepted that. Speaking to The Mirror, Calderon said (via the Manchester Evening News):

"Cristiano might be coming to the end of his glorious career, but he remains a wonderful player. It must have been so frustrating for him to not be in the team at Manchester United. United will have their reasons, of course, but someone of his stature in the game was never going to accept that."

Ronaldo will likely have a number of suitors bidding for his signature given his performance at the FIFA World Cup thus far. The veteran's performance helped Portugal get away with a close 3-2 win against Ghana on Thursday.

