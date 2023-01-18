Real Madrid willing to pay €40m to sign Bundesliga left-back as Ferland Mendy's replacement: Reports

According to El Nacional, Real Madrid are reportedly willing to spend €40 million on Fran Garcia as a replacement for left-back Ferland Mendy.

Mendy has made 23 appearances for Los Blancos this season. However, according to the aforementioned report, Carlo Ancelotti has lost complete trust in the player.

The only reason the Frenchman has still started is that there is no ready-made replacement for him at the club.

Bayern Munich's Alphonse Davies is the ideal signing for Los Blancos. However, if a move for Davies doesn't materialize, the Spanish side are considering Garcia as an option.

Apart from the duo, Bundesliga star David Raum, who plays for RB Leipzig, is yet another option that Los Blancos are considering bringing to the Spanish capital.

Raum joined Leipzig in the summer and has made 22 appearances for the team so far this season, picking up one assist to his name. He is under contract until 2027 with the German team, and it would cost around €40 million to bring him to the Spanish capital.

Mendy, meanwhile, has been one of the undisputed starters since joining the Spanish giants back in 2019. He has made 126 appearances for the team so far, scoring five goals and providing ten assists.

While he is contracted until 2025, Mendy wants a raise to his current payment, a request Florentino Perez is not keen to keep. The club are considering parting ways with the player in the near future.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti spoke about the team's generational change

Players like Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, and Karim Benzema are all aging at the moment. They are the most important stars in Real Madrid's team. Carlo Ancelotti, however, refuted claims that Los Blancos' generation is coming to an end.

Rather, Ancelotti pointed out that the perspective should be that a new generation is coming up the ranks at Real Madrid. Speaking to the media ahead of the clash against Villareal, the Italian said (via Managing Madrid):

“Everyone talks about Modrić, Kroos, Benzema, but this is a young squad overall, with players like Camavinga, Vinícius, Rodrygo, Valverde, Militão, Tchouaméni and those who’ll come in the future. I think this is the start of a cycle at this club. Some players are reaching the end of their careers, but others are coming in. Rather than this being the end of an era, I think it’s the start of a new one.”

With youngsters like Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, Aurelien Tchouameni, and more in the team, it's hard to deny Ancelotti's claims.

