Real Madrid willing to pay €55M for Argentina international previously linked with Barcelona — Reports

Real Madrid and Barcelona are set to go head-to-head for the signing of Villarreal defender Juan Foyth in the summer transfer window, as per reports emerging from Spain.

League leaders Barcelona were said to be interested in the Argentine international for over a year, with the club attempting to sign him last summer. However, given the Blaugrana's tight finances, they were unable to coax the Yellow Submarine into parting ways with their star defender for anything less than his reported €55M release clause.

Los Blancos are now set to enter the fray for Juan Foyth's signature and are reportedly willing to splash the cash on the full-back. They are on the lookout for potential heirs to club servant Dani Carvajal, the right-back of choice at Real Madrid for nearly a decade.

With the Spaniard's powers seemingly waning, Real Madrid are said to be eyeing up a move for the Barcelona target and could trigger his release clause this summer.

Xavi Hernandez's tried to offer Villarreal a player plus a cash deal to try and bring Foyth's value below his clause, but were unsuccessful in doing so. They could now be set to lose out on his signature to fierce rivals Los Merengues, who believe Foyth is an ideal choice.

The FIFA World Cup winner turned 25 in January and has been a stellar performer for Villarreal. He is currently one of the best defensive sides in La Liga. Foyth knows the league well and has already proven his credentials to thrive in the Spanish top flight.

Should they succeed in signing the Catalans' target, Real Madrid could potentially allow Carvajal to leave the club this summer.

Real Madrid's Ferland Mendy to miss Barcelona, Chelsea clashes

Real Madrid v FC Barcelona - Super Copa de España

Real Madrid and Barcelona are set to lock horns on the pitch this Thursday in the Copa del Rey, but the Blancos will be without Ferland Mendy's services for the game.

The French international picked up a calf injury in training and, while the club are yet to provide a timeline for his return, things do not appear to be promising.

Reports now suggest the full-back could be sidelined for some crucial fixtures. These include games against Barcelona, Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League, and Real Valladolid, Villarreal, Cadiz, Celta Vigo, Girona, and Almeria in the league.

The 27-year-old has been deputized by the likes of Nacho Fernandez and Eduardo Camavinga during his absence, with David Alaba filling in when needed as well.

Poll : 0 votes