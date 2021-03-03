Real Madrid winger attracting interest from Tottenham Hotspur - Reports

Versatile Real Madrid attacker Lucas Vazquez is attracting interest from Tottenham Hotspur, according to reports.

Vazquez will be out of contract in the summer and is not expected to sign an extension in the coming months. The 29-year old has played a major role in the first team this season with his versatile displays, but wants a new challenge as per the Daily Star (via Sports Mole).

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is keen to strengthen his squad this summer and Vazquez would be a smart addition for a free transfer.

The north London outfit have no shortage of right-wingers in their squad, but Vazquez’s versatility would be an added benefit next season.

Lucas Vazquez one of the most underrated players at Real Madrid

Real Madrid have some star players and big names in their squad, but players like Vazquez are worth their weight in gold. He has put in some consistent displays for the club and continues to do a remarkable job even at right-back.

Zidane has used him in the right-back role as many as 13 times at Real Madrid this season and he has shone in the position, racking up three assists.

Vazquez has done a commendable job in Dani Carvajal’s absence due to injury, and has even kept Alvaro Odriozola on the Real Madrid bench.

At 29, he still has a lot of football left in him, and Tottenham Hotspur could do with someone of his experience. Spurs have blown hot and cold this season as their league form has been pretty poor.

Mourinho’s side have the chance to win some silverware this season, and regardless of what happens in the EFL Cup final against Manchester City, they will need to push on next season in the league.

Vazquez’s consistency is exactly what Mourinho demands from his players. His willingness to give everything on the pitch will be deeply appreciated by the fans and the Tottenham coaching staff.

The Spaniard would add a lot of depth and quality to the Tottenham squad, so the club should leave no stone unturned in trying to sign him this summer.