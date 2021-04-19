'Real Madrid won't cry about injuries,' says Thibaut Courtois

Real Madrid shot-stopper Thibaut Courtois has refused to give injuries as an excuse for his side's disappointing 0-0 stalemate with Getafe on Sunday. Real Madrid lost ground to Atletico Madrid in the La Liga table thanks to their draw.

Atletico extended their lead at the top of La Liga to four points following a 5-0 win over Eibar. Diego Simeone's side are now in pole position to win the league title as they have just seven games to go this season.

Real Madrid were able to name just thirteen outfield players for their game at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez. Casemiro and Nacho Fernandez were ruled out due to suspension, while Ferland Mendy was ruled out due to injury.

Zidane was forced to call upon youngsters Antonio Blanco and Sergio Arribas on Sunday from the bench. Thibaut Courtois, however, refused to use Real Madrid's injury crisis as an excuse for their performance on Sunday.

"You find strength in adversity and now is not the time to cry about all the players we have missing. We have to stand tall. Every player who is at Real Madrid is here for a reason," Courtois told the club's official website.

"We are a little disappointed with the point but it's not easy when you're playing so many games. We might be stretched to the limit right now but were not thinking too much about it. We just have to recover well and rest well, that's all we can do," he added.

Thibaut Courtois made a number of important saves as a depleted Real Madrid held off Getafe to earn a point that keeps them in touch with La Liga leaders Atletico. — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) April 18, 2021

Real Madrid could struggle to compete for both La Liga and Champions League titles due to their injury crisis

Real Madrid v Liverpool FC - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Leg One

Real Madrid's current injury crisis could mean Zinedine Zidane will have to focus on either La Liga or the Champions League.

Los Blancos are among the favorites to lift the Champions League title this season, but are also in the race for the La Liga title despite enduring a poor start to the season.

💪 Given Real Madrid's defensive absences, Thibaut Courtois needs to be at his very best tonight... — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) April 14, 2021

Injuries to the likes of Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Ferland Mendy and Eden Hazard have left the club depleted. Real Madrid could therefore be forced to focus on winning just one trophy rather than going all out for both.