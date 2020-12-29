Real Madrid worried Gareth Bale will return after Tottenham Hotspur loan spell - Reports

Real Madrid reportedly hold fears that Gareth Bale will return to the club after struggling to make an impact during his loan spell at Tottenham Hotspur.

According to AS, Gareth Bale's poor form has led many to believe that Tottenham Hotspur will not exercise the option to buy him at the end of the season, which means he will return to Real Madrid, where he is contracted until 2022.

Real Madrid sent Gareth Bale on loan to Tottenham Hotspur in the hopes that a year at his former club would help revitalise his career and lead to a permanent transfer at the end of his loan spell. Los Blancos are desperate to get rid of the winger and his €650,000-per-week wage bill.

The 31-year-old has, however, been unable to recreate the form that saw him become the world's most expensive player in 2013 when Real Madrid bought him from Tottenham Hotspur for €100 million.

After his arrival at the north London club in mid-September, Gareth Bale was kept out of action due to a knee problem for a month before he made his debut against West Ham, coming on as a substitute in the 72nd minute. He has played just three minutes in the Premier League since then, with his only start coming in the 1-0 win over West Brom on November 8th.

GARETH BALE's inconsistent form at Tottenham could scupper Real Madrid's summer transfer plans, according to reports.(the sun) — TeamRumorsTransfersNews24/7Talk ⚽ 📰 (@rumorstransfers) December 28, 2020

Gareth Bale's return could scupper Real Madrid's plans to sign Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland

Gareth Bale has been unable to recreate the form that saw him become the world's most expensive player in 2013

Real Madrid are currently in second place in the La Liga title race, level on points with Atletico Madrid, having played two games more than their city rivals.

Zinedine Zidane has overseen a massive revival at the club in recent weeks and will be hoping that his men continue their good form.

Advertisement

Real Madrid have been vocal in their support for Zinedine Zidane and are now ready to provide him with the players that he requires to take the club back to the top of European football.

📍🌖| Real Madrid are worried Gareth Bale may return to Spain in 2021, without any clubs interested in signing him on a permanent deal. He’s still not impressed at Tottenham. @diarioas #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) December 28, 2020

The Frenchman is reportedly keen to bring Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to Real Madrid. However, Los Blancos' plans to sign the two young forwards could be scuppered by the potential return of Gareth Bale.

Bale is still one of the highest-earning players in the world, and his €650,000-per-week wages would largely hinder Real Madrid's capacity to spend large money on the likes of Haaland and Mbappe.

Gareth Bale is contracted with the club until 2022, and his current form at Tottenham Hotspur indicates that it will be a difficult task to offload him next summer if he returns to the Bernabeu.