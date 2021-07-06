Real Madrid yet to fulfil a clause in Gareth Bale's deal since 2013 - Reports 

Tottenham Hotspur have reminded Real Madrid regarding a 'friendly clause' in Gareth Bale's deal from back in 2013, according to Spanish publication MARCA (via Managing Madrid).

Real Madrid signed Gareth Bale from Tottenham in the summer of 2013 for a then-world-record fee of £86 million. However, as part of the deal, Spurs included a friendly clause. That means Real Madrid were due to play a friendly match with Tottenham, a game that has not yet taken place.

Despite Bale rejoining Tottenham on loan last summer, the friendly clause is yet to be activated by Real Madrid, even after eight years since the deal between the two clubs took place.

However, there seems to be no time frame for the friendly to take place. Due to the ongoing global pandemic, Real Madrid are set to have a quiet pre-season with no trips to USA or Asia.

According to the Sports Bible, Tottenham have requested Real Madrid for this friendly to take place this year, as such friendlies are a huge source of income for the involved clubs.

Tottenham are set to play Real Madrid in a pre-season friendly as part of an agreement from the Gareth Bale signing.https://t.co/WlrOmd7gKW — SPORTbible (@sportbible) July 5, 2021

Gareth Bale looks set to feature for Real Madrid this season

Gareth Bale had a torrid time in Madrid under Zinedine Zidane. However, new manager Carlo Ancelotti looks set to give Bale some game time this season.

Bale has just one year remaining on his Real Madrid contract. It is highly unlikely that Los Blancos will offer a new deal to the 31-year-old winger. However, during his Real Madrid unveiling, Carlo Ancelotti praised Gareth Bale, which might be an indication of things to come this summer. Ancelotti said:

“He has not played much in England, but he scored a lot of goals; he was very effective, especially in the final games when he played more regularly. I know Gareth well, and if he has the motivation to try to play his best game, he can have a great season."

Gareth Bale was signed by Carlo Ancelotti in 2013. The Welshman played a key role in Real Madrid winning the La Decima a year later.

Real Madrid 'expect' Bale back and Carlo Ancelotti to get best out of Wales starhttps://t.co/xrFmW04IIj pic.twitter.com/Wl720IPOsT — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) July 5, 2021

Check out the latest transfer news from Fabrizio Romano, completed signings, loan deals and more.

Edited by Bhargav