Real Madrid yet to take final decision on future of Spanish star - Reports

According to AS, Real Madrid are yet to make a final decision on Brahim Diaz's future at the club. Diaz is currently flourishing well on loan at AC Milan. In 17 games, he has scored four goals and provided one assist for the Rossoneri.

Diaz's future in the Spanish capital depends on what happens to the likes of Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio. Asensio is currently in the final year of his contract and there is a good chance that the Spaniard could leave for free next summer.

Diaz could be a perfect replacement for Asensio and act as a back-up for Rodrygo Goes. However, the Real Madrid hierarchy are weighing in on the opportunity to hand Asensio an extension. If Asensio indeed stays, Diaz might be ditched.

Diaz has previously made 21 appearances for Los Blancos, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

Real Madrid will be back in action against Real Valladolid

Real Madrid will take the field for the first time since the 2022 FIFA World Cup break on 31 December when Carlo Ancelotti's side take on Real Valladolid.

Los Blancos currently sit second in the La Liga table with 25 points from 14 games. They trail league leaders Barcelona by three points.

Karim Benzema's absence was a major miss for Los Blancos during the first half of the campaign. The 2022 Ballon d'Or winner made only 12 appearances for the club across all competitions, scoring six goals and providing one assist. He was also absent from France's 2022 FIFA World Cup squad.

The mercurial Frenchman, however, is seemingly fit again and is expected to play a starring role in the second half of the season. Los Blancos look set to go on a tough battle with their arch-rivals Barcelona in the race for the La Liga title.

Carlo Ancelotti's side have also qualified for the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League and will take on Liverpool next. After finishing as the winners of the League and the Champions League last season, expectations from the team are high this term as well.

