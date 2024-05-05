"Real pleasure to have him as a friend and as a leader of this group" - Al Nassr star on Cristiano Ronaldo after 6-0 Al-Wehda win

Al-Nassr goalkeeper David Ospina spoke highly about Cristiano Ronaldo following the team's 6-0 Saudi Pro League win against Al-Wehda on Saturday, May 4.

Ronaldo was at his devastating best in front of the goal during the match. He scored a perfect hat-trick in a dazzling performance. Former Arsenal goalkeeper Ospina lavished praise on the Portuguese superstar, saying (via Al Nassr Zone on X):

"Cristiano, what a guy! A hard worker, a winner. It's a real pleasure to have him as a friend and as a leader of the group."

The hat-trick against Al-Wehda marked the 66th of Cristiano Ronaldo's exceptional professional career. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has now scored 52 goals in 52 matches for club and country this season.

Ronaldo has scored 41 goals and has provided 12 assists in 40 appearances for Al-Nassr this season. The Portugal captain is currently the SPL's top scorer with 32 goals from 27 matches. He also became the second player in the history of the Saudi Pro League to score 30 or more goals in a single season.

Waleed Abdullah issues Cristiano Ronaldo warning

Al-Nassr goalkeeper Waleed Abdullah has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't plan on stopping anytime soon. The Portuguese superstar, despite being 39, has been performing at the highest level.

Abdullah has claimed that Ronaldo will continue putting on high-quality displays in the near future. He said (via GOATTWorld on X):

"Ronaldo won't stop. Ronaldo has a challenge coming."

While Ronaldo has been performing at a high level, Al-Nassr's chances of winning the SPL are slim to none. The Knights of Najd are second in the league table with 74 points from 30 matches. They trail league leaders Al-Hilal by nine points having played one game more.

Al-Nassr, however, have reached the King Cup of Champions final where they will play Al-Hilal.